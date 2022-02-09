Zinedine Zidane to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with former Real Madrid teammate if he takes PSG job: Reports

Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants to reunite former Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The French tactician has been linked with the PSG job, with reports suggesting he could take over from Mauricio Pochettino in the summer.

As per El Nacional, Zidane has informed club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he wants them both in Paris if he is appointed the manager. The duo played under Zidane at Real Madrid, helping the club win three back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles.

The report further adds that the 37-year-old is willing to leave Manchester United as well, and has notified his agent Jorge Mendes of the same. The Parisians could cash in on the situation and bring the Portuguese to Paris and unite him with Lionel Messi.

The French giants have been desperately trying to win their maiden UCL title, The potential signings of Zidane, Benzema and Ronaldo would be a huge step in that direction.

Benzema's move from Real Madrid to PSG not as straightforward as Ronaldo's case

Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to PSG seems to be a straightforward one. But Benzema to the French giants might only be possible if another high profile transfer goes through, the aforementioned report claims.

The Frenchman could be willing to stay on in Madrid. But if Los Blancos go through with their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, the 34-year-old could decide to move on. With Kylian Mbappe set to arrive in Madrid in the summer as well, Benzema could struggle to get regular game time.

The former Lyon forward will have a year remaining on his contract with Los Blancos, and wants at least a two-year extension. But with Florentino Perez unwilling to match Benzema's demands, he could well decide in favor of a move to Paris.

