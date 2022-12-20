Zinedine Zidane’s condition to return to coaching in club football revealed: Reports

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has three conditions if he is to join a football club as their head coach, as per L'Equipe (h/t @MadridXtra).

'Zizou' managed Los Blancos over two separate terms, winning a total of two La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies, among other silverware. The Frenchman's first stint in Madrid was between 2016 and 2018. He then became their manager in 2019 before calling it quits two years later.

Since then, Zidane has been linked with managerial roles at France and Juventus. However, Didier Deschamps' future with France seems secure after guiding the side to a runners-up finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Thierry Henry recently claimed that his former Juve teammate would prefer to become Le Bleus' manager.

But if that role is occupied by Deschamps for the foreseeable future, a return to club football could be a possibility. However, Zinedine Zidane has certain conditions before he picks his next venture in management.

First, he wants a team that has 'every chance of winning' titles. Second, the club has to be well structured, which could refer to backroom stability and financial capabilities.

Lastly, he would want full technical powers at whichever club he joins. From a strictly speculatory point of view, these conditions, when combined together, leave just a handful of clubs in European football.

One could argue that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are some of the clubs that would fall into such a bracket. If Zinedine Zidane is on the market, there will be no shortage of suitors for his services.

Modern football has been unforgiving towards managers and sooner or later, there could be a vacancy at a particular club the French icon desires.

Former Liverpool defender names Zinedine Zidane as one of football's five greatest-ever players

Jamie Carragher drew up a list of who he believes are the five greatest players in world football following Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win.

To no one's surprise, the list contained Lionel Messi, who is fresh off a FIFA World Cup win in Qatar, alongside Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, and Pele.

The quartet have won the FIFA World Cup at least once in their careers. Zidane won it with France in 1998, Maradona lifted the trophy with Argentina in 1986 while Pele won it thrice with Brazil (1958, 1962, and 1970).

The Sky Sports pundit's list also had a place for Ronaldo, whose achievements outside of the FIFA World Cup compel many to call him one of the greatest players ever.

