Zinedine Zidane's potential PSG arrival could affect Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) potential appointment of Zinedine Zidane could affect Real Madrid's attempts to sign Kylian Mbappe.

It has become one of the longest transfer sagas in recent memory with many twists and turns over the future of Mbappe.

Back in early March, Mario Cortegana reported that the French star was set to hold talks with Real Madrid over a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The talismanic 23-year-old's contract with PSG expires this summer and he has always desired a move to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos tried to sign the striker last summer for €200 million, only for Paris Saint-Germain to reject the offer.

That would then push the two sides into a fractious relationship with a transfer tussle ensuing over Mbappe.

Recent reports now suggest the forward could yet remain at PSG and Zinedine Zidane may just be why.

According to El Nacional, Mbappe's decision over his future is not solely down to money.

He wants to join a team whose project excites him the most. Should the Ligue 1 champions be able to appoint Zidane as their next manager, he may desire to stay at the Parc des Princes.

The French star reportedly idolized Zidane during his childhood. The former Madrid boss also comes with a stunning reputation in the UEFA Champions League.

Zidane won the European elite competition three times as Real Madrid manager. His potential arrival in Paris may see Mbappe wanting to remain at the club to play under not only his idol but one of Europe's most renowned coaches.

But that is highly dependent on the future of current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino's reported departure could pave the way for former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to arrive at PSG

The Frenchman may replace Pochettino (left)

A day since winning the Ligue 1 title and his first league as a manager, Mauricio Pochettino's time at the Parc des Princes is reportedly on the brink of ending.

Le Parisien (via GFFN) reports that PSG are ready to part ways with the Argentine despite their league success and he is also keen on leaving.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager joined the Parisians back in 2020. He was tasked with the mission of securing the French club a long-awaited Champions League trophy.

He has been unable to win the prized championship and instead has only one league title and one Coupe de France to show.

Rumors have circulated throughout the season over the Argentinian's future at the club. Those rumors were heightened following the side's exit from the Champions League.

PSG capitulated to Real Madrid in the R16 even after having led through two Mbappe goals.

Ever since the loss, Pochettino's future has looked somewhat bleak in Paris. He was booed during the side's title win against Lens on April 23.

It could pave the way for Zidane to come in as the new Paris Saint-Germain boss and with that Mbappe may be afforded the opportunity to play under his hero.

