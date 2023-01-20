Zinedine Zidane has reportedly turned down approaches from Portugal, Brazil, USA, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as he's keen on becoming Juventus' next manager. The highly sought-after French coach has been out of management since leaving Real Madrid in 2021.

He enjoyed a memorable time in charge of Los Blancos, leading the Spanish giants to the UEFA Champions League three years in a row. He also won La Liga and Supercopa de Espana twice.

Speculation has grown over which club or country will next appoint Zidane as their manager, and he has not been without potential suitors. National teams are being linked with the French coach. Portugal, Brazil, USA, Qatar, and the UAE all touted with interest.

However, L'Equipe reports that Zidane has snubbed offers from those five teams, as his heart is set on succeeding Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus boss. The Italian manager is still in charge at the Allianz Stadium, but the Old Lady have stumbled this season. They're third in Serie A and were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the group stage.

However, a change in manager at Juventus may be dependent on the current investigation taking place over salary maneuvers. According to the Athletic, FIGC prosecutor Giuseppe Chine has called for the Italian giants to be hit by a nine-point deduction this season due to the allegations.

That may impact Zidane's hopes of becoming the club's new manager. He would be arriving at a club dealing with controversy. This isn't the environment the legendary French midfielder will likely be able to thrive in, unlike at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane named Real Madrid icon and former teammate Ronaldo as best player he played with

Zidane named Ronaldo as his greatest-ever teammate

Zizou played alongside many top players during his illustrious career, including Thierry Henry, Raul, and Luis Figo. However, the former teammate he holds in the highest regard is Brazilian great Ronaldo.

He told GOAL in 2014:

"I've always seen Ronaldo as the best because I played and trained with him. He's probably the best I ever played with. He did what he wanted with the ball and didn't have any weaknesses. "

He added:

"There was no system or tactics that could stop him. It's like that with a few players, and he was one of them — he was fast and skilled."

Ronaldo was one of the greatest strikers in history, scoring 295 goals in 453 club games during his career. He played for the likes of Madrid, AC Milan, and Barcelona.

The Selecao icon also lifted the FIFA World Cup twice and finished as the top goalscorer at the 2002 tournament with eight goals.

