Zinedine Zidane 'travels to Qatar' to finalize PSG contract - Reports 

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly traveling to Qatar to finalize his contract as the new Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) manager.

The Frenchman travels to the Middle-Eastern country with the notion of putting pen to paper on the deal on Saturday.

Mundo Deportivo's Ramon Fuentes had earlier reported that PSG had decided to sack current boss Mauricio Pochettino and replace him with Zidane ahead of the new season.

News outlet Europe1 tweeted the same a few minutes earlier.

Zidane's managerial record speaks for itself

During his playing days, the Frenchman was a generational talent who won every possible major trophy in his career for club and country. He made his managerial debut for Real Madrid, taking over from Rafael Benitez in January 2016.

Few could have predicted what followed. A Real Madrid team that was in disarray under Benitez, went on to win the Champions League a few months later. Zidane doubled down on his success by winning La Liga and becoming the first manager to defend the UEFA Champions League crown the following season. He extended his record-breaking run by winning a third Champions League on the bounce the following season in 2018.

Zidane left the club post that victory before returning in 2019. He won the league once again before taking a break from the game. With the PSG job being tipped to be his next destination, Zidane is potentially a good choice for the French club.

Pochettino's PSG stint comes to a premature end?

Pochettino took over at the Parisian club on January 2, 2021. In his debut season, he failed to win the Ligue 1 title. However, he made amends by winning the French league this season.

The Argentine boss still fell short as his team were ousted in the Champions League Round of 16 tie by eventual winners Real Madrid this season. Given their ambitions to dominate European football, Pochettino's failure to deliver in the Champions League may just have cost him his job at Paris.

