Zinedine Zidane wants Cristiano Ronaldo signing at PSG if he takes over from Pochettino: Reports

If reports in France are to be believed, Zinedine Zidane wants Cristiano Ronaldo to join him if he replaces Marucio Pottechino at the helm at PSG. French media outlet le10 Sport claim that Zidane could replace Pochettino in the hotseat at Paris Saint Germain in the summer.

Zidane and Ronaldo worked wonders together at Real Madrid winning three Champions Leagues back to back. Both of them also left Los Blancos at the same time in the summer of 2018. Zidane, however, returned to manage the Spanish giants for a second stint.

Ronaldo has since plied his trade for Juventus and Manchester United since leaving Madrid. However, a reunion with Zidane could certainly be welcomed by the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo had a fantastic time while playing under the tutelage of the French footballing icon.

It's fair to say that Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to get the best out of a star-studded PSG squad and his future at the club is up in the air. Pochettino took charge of the French giants in January of 2021 following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. PSG failed to overcome Lille to win the Ligue 1 title.

The Argentine managed to guide them to success in the Coupe de France last season but his side have already been eliminated from the competition this time out. Pochettino has been widely linked with the manager's position at Manchester United this summer which has increased the uncertainty regarding his future.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo moving to PSG a good idea?

Even at the age of 36, Cristiano Ronaldo looks far from finished. This season, he has scored 14 goals in 24 games for a Manchester United side that has largely underperformed. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains a deadly goalscorer even at this stage of his career.

Zidane already knows how to get the best out of the 36-year-old superstar and reuniting the two could finally land PSG their much-desired Champions League triumph.

The French giants look resigned to losing Kylian Mbappe in the summer to Real Madrid with his contract expiring. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is yet to fully settle at the French capital.

Having Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing in the same team would be a dream for millions of football lovers across the globe. PSG are arguably the only team in the world that can turn this dream pairing into reality.

