Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants reportedly beat Real Madrid to Fabian Luzzi's signature

Barcelona have reportedly beaten Real Madrid to the signing of young Fabian Luzzi.

Luzzi is set to join the Barcelona U-19s upon his reported arrival at the club.

Quique Setien may have completed his first signing as Barcelona boss

Barcelona have reportedly beaten arch-rivals Real Madrid to the signature of Rayo Vallecano youngster Fabian Luzzi, as per reports from Onda Cero (via BarcaBlaugranes).

The highly-rated teenager was heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital. But Barcelona decided to intensify their interest and have reportedly won the race for his signature by submitting a lucrative offer.

Real Madrid pulled the plug on their pursuit of the starlet after they saw the offer from Barcelona, supposedly claiming that they would never pay as much for an academy youngster.

The player still hasn't officially signed with the club, but sources believe the sums involved in the deal are way more than what are usually paid for academy players. It is also suggested that the player has already agreed to commit his long-term future to Barcelona and will sign for them in the summer.

Luzzi to link with the Barcelona U-19 side

Barcelona signing Fabian Luzzi has not yet made an appearance in senior football

Luzzi joined Vallecano at a very young age and has gone on to become one of the hottest young talents in Spain. The forward has netted twice in four appearances for the U-16 national side and is known for his directness and maturity.

The 16-year-old is yet to make his senior appearance for Vallecano but has been training regularly with the first-team. In fact, the Barcelona-bound talent was even named in the matchday squad against Barakaldo and Villarreal in the Copa del Rey.

NOTICIA | Fabián Luzzi deja el Rayo Vallecano y firma por el FC Barcelona. La oferta de renovación del Rayo era muy importante, no se podía llegar a más. Fabián firma un contrato de larga duración, tenía ofertas de todos los equipos grandes de España y Europa

📷 @UnionRayo pic.twitter.com/pMZ5RTpNBw — Raul Granado (@Raul_GranadoOCR) July 9, 2020

Barcelona, having identified the player's finishing acumen, decided to flex their financial muscle and snap him up.

Earlier, Barcelona had accidentally mailed the contract renewal details of one of their youngsters to Catalan rivals Espanyol. It came as a huge surprise to their neighbours, who joked that 17-year-old Ilaix Moriba will earn more than a few of their senior team players.

They have shown similar desire to sign Luzzi, who was reportedly eyed by 'all big clubs' in Europe. Two of them were Barcelona's local rivals - Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Barcelona lay emphasis on nurturing youth the right way

Luzzi was also offered a long-term contract by Vallecano but has reportedly decided to switch to the La Masia academy ahead of all available options.

Once he signs, he is set to link up with the Barcelona U-19s and perhaps, hope to make it to the B team. Should he nail down a spot for himself, there is a high chance that he will be playing in the second division next season. The Barcelona B team is set to feature in the playoffs next month.

Meanwhile, Quique Setien's Barcelona side take on Real Valladolid later today at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, aiming to close down the gap on Real Madrid with three LaLiga games to go.

