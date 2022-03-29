2 Barcelona stars refuse to secure moves away despite lack of game time - Reports

Barcelona defenders Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are reportedly reluctant to leave the club despite falling down the pecking order this season.

The duo are reportedly eager to be part of Xavi Hernandez's project with the club. According to El Nacional, the La Liga club are eager to part ways with Lenglet and Umtiti this summer, as they are no longer part of Xavi's long-term plans.

Lenglet earns £70,000-per week, while Umtiti takes home £200,000, as per fcbarcelonalatestnews.com. Both French defenders are contracted with the club till 2026.

Umtiti joined the Blaugrana from Lyon in the summer of 2016 for £20 million. He immediately became a first-team regular, making 43 appearances in his debut campaign.

The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order due to recurring injuries and the arrival of Lenglet from Sevilla in 2018. Umtiti has been on the fringes of the first team season, making just one appearance. He was heavily linked with a loan move to Besiktas in January but opted to stay. The Blaugrana subsequently extended his stay in January.

Lenglet, meanwhile, has been a key member of the Blaugrana starting lineup. However, he has been reduced to a bit-part role following Eric Garcia's arrival last summer and Ronald Araujo's emergence. Lenglet has made just 18 appearances across competitions this season.

Despite their lack of involvement, Lenglet and Umtiti are keen to be a part of Xavi's project. The Blaugrana were languishing in ninth place in the league when Xavi arrived late last year. However, they are now third in the standings and are also in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals (against Eintracht Frankfurt).

Football España @footballespana_ Clement Lenglet has played just 92 minutes of football in 2022. The French centre-back is going through his most difficult spell at Barcelona. Clement Lenglet has played just 92 minutes of football in 2022. The French centre-back is going through his most difficult spell at Barcelona. https://t.co/yxcRtKmAHs

Barcelona need to part ways with Lenglet and Umtiti to create space for new signings

Villarreal CF vs FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

The Blaugrana are going through a transition under Xavi. The team is seemingly heading in the right direction as Xavi rebuilds the roster. According to club president Joan Laporta, as per news18.com, the reigning Copa Del Rey winners could sign a defender, midfielder and a striker this summer.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live Clément Lenglet would like to stay at Barcelona, but isn't happy with the low amount of minutes he's been getting.



He also understands that the signing of Andreas Christensen from Chelsea would complicate things even more.



— MD Clément Lenglet would like to stay at Barcelona, but isn't happy with the low amount of minutes he's been getting.He also understands that the signing of Andreas Christensen from Chelsea would complicate things even more.— MD ❗Clément Lenglet would like to stay at Barcelona, but isn't happy with the low amount of minutes he's been getting. He also understands that the signing of Andreas Christensen from Chelsea would complicate things even more.— MD https://t.co/GOAYOOEJvk

However, the club lack the funds to back Xavi in the transfer window. They will, therefore, need to part ways with fringe players like Umtiti and Lenglet.

