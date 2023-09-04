2 clubs pushing to sign ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba – Reports

Two Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly keen to sign former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba, 30, has failed to make the most of his return to Massimiliano Allegri's outfit last summer. He racked up just 161 minutes of first-team action last term owing to five injuries, including a knee surgery.

A right-footed box-to-box midfielder, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner could depart Juventus, as he has fallen down the pecking order. He has just made two substitute appearances this season, spanning just 52 minutes of action.

Hence, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad have expressed an interest in luring the Frenchman away from the Allianz Stadium. However, the 91-cap France international is said to be unwilling to move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Juventus, meanwhile, are open about offloading their player owing to his high salary. They're likely to court potential bids from the aforementioned Saudi Arabian clubs, who could have to battle it out with Galatasaray in the race to rope in the ex-Manchester United man.

Pogba, who rose through the ranks of Manchester United, is not keen to join the Turkish giants. However, it remains to be seen if he has a different opinion about joining either of the two aforementioned Saudi clubs.

Before moving to Juventus on a Bosman move in 2022, Pogba helped Manchester United win three trophies. He made 233 appearances across competitions, netting 39 goals and providing 51 assists.

If he joins Al-Ahli, Pogb would team up with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Allan Saint-Maximin. At Al-Ittihad, he would re-unite with his compatriots Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.

Have Manchester United offloaded any star to Saudi Arabian team in summer window?

Before the end of the Premier League deadline day on September 1, United offloaded Alex Telles to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr for around £4 million.

Telles, 30, is one of six high-profile signings for the Saudi side this summer. He's now a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozovic, Otavio and Seko Fofana.

An offensive-minded wing-back, the ex-Porto player made 50 appearances for Erik ten Hag's outfit between 2020 and 2023. He scored one goal and provided eight assists in 3783 minutes of action.