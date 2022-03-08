2 La Liga clubs interested in signing Manchester United's Juan Mata - Reports

La Liga sides Real Betis and Real Sociedad are reportedly tracking Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata. The player's contract expires at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been on the fringes of the United first team this season and hasn't featured in the Premier League. United reportedly tried to offer Mata a new deal last year, but the veteran midfielder rejected it, for dearth of game time.

Fichajes has reported that Betis and Sociedad could sign the former Chelsea player on a free transfer this summer.

Di Marzio Jnr💙🔥⚽ @KwakuSikanii Juan Mata is expected to end an eight-year stay at Manchester United in June. Sources say he is training very well and has no fitness issues, so there is confusion about why Ralf Rangnick has not given him a chance to contribute. [ @dermotmcorrigan Juan Mata is expected to end an eight-year stay at Manchester United in June. Sources say he is training very well and has no fitness issues, so there is confusion about why Ralf Rangnick has not given him a chance to contribute. [@dermotmcorrigan] https://t.co/rFi9TFTCOR

Manuel Pellegrini is looking to guide Betis into the UEFA Champions League next season, with the side currently sitting fifth in the La Liga table. Whether Los Verdiblancos qualify for the competition remains to be seen. Nevertheless, they want to add experience to their talented squad, and Mata fits the bill.

Meanwhile, Sociedad signed former Manchester City midfielder David Silva last summer. However, he has been plagued with injuries, but he has been key to their fortunes when fit.

Mata may be enticed by the success his compatriot has had at Sociedad and look to flourish alongside his former Spain colleague.

Juan Mata could be one of many Manchester United departures this summer

Paul Pogba is all set to leave Manchester United this summer.

Juan Mata's potential departure is one of many likely outgoings at Manchester United this summer, following the expected appointment of a new permanent manager.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are preparing for a squad overhaul this summer with more than 12 players potentially leaving the club on free transfers and cut-price deals as their contracts near expiry.



(Source: Sun Sport) Manchester United are preparing for a squad overhaul this summer with more than 12 players potentially leaving the club on free transfers and cut-price deals as their contracts near expiry.(Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 Manchester United are preparing for a squad overhaul this summer with more than 12 players potentially leaving the club on free transfers and cut-price deals as their contracts near expiry.(Source: Sun Sport)

As many as 12 players have been touted with moves away, including Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

Pogba, 28, has been at the club since 2016, joining for a then-world record fee of £89 million. It has been a topsy turvy stint for the Frenchman at Old Trafford, with his agent Mino Raiola constantly trying to gain interest for his client from top teams. Juventus, Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona have all been touted with moves for Pogba.

Meanwhile, Lingard, 29, is also set to leave Old Trafford, with Newcastle United and West Ham reportedly interested. The winger flourished under David Moyes at the Hammers while on loan in the second half of last season.

Cavani seems set to move to either Barcelona or Boca Juniors. He has rarely featured this season, having been out due to various fitness issues.

Recently, there have been talks about Rashford contemplating his future at the club. He has been linked with a move to PSG, who could move for the striker if Kylian Mbappe departs.

It is clear a huge summer of transfer activity looms ahead for Manchester United.

Edited by Bhargav