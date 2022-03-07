PSG interested in signing 24-year-old Manchester United superstar: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford amid speculation about his future at Old Trafford.

The news comes following reports from the Guardian of the player contemplating his future. Rashford has rarely featured under interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick.

The Englishman has been at the club since his academy days, having been born in the city of Manchester. Rashford was seen as one of the Red Devils' fastest rising stars.

Rashford's form has dwindled this season, with the striker recording just four goals and two assists in 18 Premier League games. The player is uncertain about his future at the club and according to the Times. PSG are now reportedly monitoring the England international's situation.

Club staff are said to be happy with Marcus Rashford's performances in training. PSG are interested in him. The United academy graduate has a good relationship with Rangnick, but has become concerned about his position within the team of late.



PSG see Rashford as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who continues to be linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid. The French giants have been interested in Rashford in the past and news that he is considering his options has put the Ligue 1 side on alert.

According to James Ducker, United have no intention of selling the Englishman, whom they believe still has the makings of being a star at the club.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Marcus Rashford is considering his Manchester United future. There's more immediate uncertainty over futures of other attackers & United have no intention of selling but yet another headache ahead of huge summer rebuild.

Could Manchester United's Marcus Rashford flourish at PSG?

Mbappe has flourished in Ligue 1

News of Rashford's unhappiness at Old Trafford should not come as a surprise. The player has cut a frustrated figure on numerous occasions this term and his form has been woeful compared to the heights he reached in previous seasons.

The England forward was regarded as one of the nation's top talents after breaking through under former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal in 2015. The 24-year-old has managed 93 goals and 58 assists in 295 appearances for the Red Devils. The constant changes in coaching staff have seemingly hampered his progression.

Tony Soprano @SVCarbaholic Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



There's such a big player in there imo. Hasn't been coached well since LVG

PSG could offer Rashford an intriguing project as the likes of Mbappe and Neymar Jr. have made the French league their own.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is also currently linked with the Old Trafford job. At the end of the season, United will be appointing a permanent manager which could have huge significance on any potential move Rashford makes.

pitchplayng @pitchplayonline



A Double For #LondonFootballAwards #PremierLeague London Footbal AwardsA Double For @SpursOfficial as Mauricio Pochettino And Son Heung Min Wins Coach And Player Of The Years #Football London Footbal AwardsA Double For @SpursOfficial as Mauricio Pochettino And Son Heung Min Wins Coach And Player Of The Years #Football #LondonFootballAwards #PremierLeague https://t.co/ltgN4Rc17o

The striker could flourish under Pochettino, who has managed similar attackers in the past namely Son Heung-Min at Tottenham Hotspur. The Spurs forward made huge strides in his development under the Argentine coach.

