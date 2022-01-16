2 Premier League clubs set to battle for Manchester United outcast in January - Reports

Newcastle United and West Ham United are reportedly set to lock horns in the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard. The 29-year-old has suffered from a lack of game time at Old Trafford this season, and is rumoured to be considering a move away from the club.

According to The Mirror, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is keen to sign Lingard from United. The Magpies could, however, face stiff competition for the midfielder's services from West Ham.

Jesse Lingard rose through the youth ranks at United before being getting promoted to the first team in 2011-12. He enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2017-18, scoring eight goals in 33 appearances in the Premier League.

Lingard suffered a massive downturn of fortunes during the 2020-21 season. He didn't make a league appearance during the first half of the season before the 29-year-old join West Ham on a six-month loan deal in January 2021. He scored nine goals and provided four assists in 16 Premier League games for David Moyes's side, helping them finish sixth, before returning to United.

Despite being heavily linked with a move away from the club last summer, Lingard has opted to fight for his place in the team. The midfield has, however, become an outcast at United this season since the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick in November. He has made just three appearances under the German tactician.

Lingard is keen to leave Old Trafford in search of regular football. His current contract with United is set to expire at the end of the season. The 29-year-old is widely expected to run down his contract with the Red Devils, and become a free agent this summer. Reports, however, suggest that the England international could seek a move away from the club during the ongoing transfer window.

Newcastle United could pay United £3 million to sign the midfielder as they seek to stay in the English top flight.

West Ham, meanwhile, are keen to re-sign Lingard to bolster their top-four chances.

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard could prefer a move to West Ham United over Newcastle United

Manchester United vs Burnley - Premier League

Jesse Lingard is likely to prefer moving to West Ham United over Newcastle United during the ongoing transfer window. The 29-year-old evolved into one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League during his six-month loan spell with the Hammers last season.

His performances for West Ham helped put him in contention for a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020. Lingard failed to make the final squad, but was named as a stand-by player for the competition.

David Moyes's side are in fourth place in the Premier League table, and are firmly in top-four reckoning. Newcastle United, meanwhile, are currently part of a relegation dogfight, having won just one league game all season.

