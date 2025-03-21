2 unknown Serie A clubs have asked for information regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli: Reports

Two unnamed Serie A sides have reportedly enquired for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr head coach Stefano Pioli. The Italian has been at the Mrsool Park helm since September last year.

Ad

Pioli has had mixed results in his six-month stint in Saudi Arabian football so far, with his side sitting third in the Saudi Pro League after 25 games, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad (61).

The former Milan boss is contracted to Al-Nassr till 2027, but as per sports journalist Nico Schira (via Al Nassr Zone), two unnamed Serie A sides have enquired for Pioli's services next season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per Football Italia, Pioli could be an option for Juventus in case Thiago Motta gets the sack. The Bianconeri have struggled this season, occupying fifth place in the standings after 29 games, 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan (64).

They will hope to return to Serie-A winning ways under a former Scuttedo-winning coach like Pioli, who won the competition with Milan three years ago. Meanwhile's Pioli's current side are coming off a 3-1 home win with 10 men over Al-Kholood at the weekend, just before the ongoing international break.

Ad

Ronaldo was one of the scorers on the night, opening the scoring inside four minutes, as Pioli's side returned to winning ways in the league after a 2-2 home draw with Al-Shabab.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a solid second full season with Al-Nassr - whom he joined in December 2022 on a free transfer - after two decades in European football.

Ad

The 40-year-old has racked up 28 goals and four assists in 33 games across competitions. That includes 19 goals and three assists in 24 outings in the Saudi Pro League, where - as mentioned above - are third in the standings.

Ronaldo has also bagged seven goals in six outings in the AFC Champions League Elite - where Al-Nassr beat Iranian side Esteghlal 3-0 on aggregate to reach the quarter-final.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's other two goals and an assist have come in two games in the Saudi Super Cup, where Pioli's side lost 4-1 in the final to defending champions Al-Hilal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback