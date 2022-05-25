21-year-old with €20m release clause has 'received a call' from Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly in contact with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili over potentially replacing Dean Henderson.

The Georgian shot-stopper has had a fine season for Los Che, making 18 appearances in La Liga and keeping eight clean sheets. He's being touted as one of La Liga's top emerging talents and has impressed since moving to Valencia from Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi last summer.

According to AS (via SportWitness), United have made initial contact with the young goalkeeper.

If United make a move for Mamardashvili, that could be to replace Dean Henderson who is set to depart Old Trafford this summer.

Mamardashvili is reportedly happy at Valencia, and the two parties are in negotiations over a new deal. However, should an offer of around €15 million come in, the La Liga team could consider it, as they require liquidity.

It is now known whether United will take the next step to bring in the young goalkeeper. Mamardashvili does have a release clause of €20 million and would act as a back-up for David de Gea ,should a move come to frutiion.

Will Erik ten Hag proceed with David de Gea at Manchester United?

Question marks remain over De Gea's future under Ten Hag.

David de Gea has been a standout performer in what has been a miserable season for Manchester United.

New manager Erik ten Hag is set to undertake a huge overhaul of the squad, with many departures anticipated. One that is not expected is that of De Gea, 31, who former interim manager Ralf Rangnick has claimed is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He told the club's official website:

"David de Gea is probably one of the best if not the best in the world, and we are very happy to have him."

Fabrizio Romano



That's why Man Utd will discuss a new contract for de Gea in the next months.



Rangnick tells @MelissaReddy_ on goalkeeper: "For me, David de Gea has been outstanding since I arrived. It hasn't been an issue this season actually".

That could be a hint that Rangnick will consult with Ten Hag over the goalkeeper's situation and advise the Dutch coach to continue with the Spaniard. However, there have been reservations over De Gea's suitability to play the style of football Ten Hag could look to implement at Manchester United.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 There are question marks about De Gea's ability on the ball to play in Erik ten Hag's system, although there is an acceptance that signing a striker and a midfielder is more important this summer. [ @RobDawsonESPN 🗞 There are question marks about De Gea's ability on the ball to play in Erik ten Hag's system, although there is an acceptance that signing a striker and a midfielder is more important this summer. [@RobDawsonESPN]

Despite an impressive season. the veteran shot-stopper has been criticised for not leaving his line and his ball-playing attributes. De Gea wants to play under Ten Hag, having spoken of his excitement for an opportunity to do so (via UtdDistrict):

“I believe it’s going to be much better (under Erik ten Hag). I trust in the new manager and the new staff, the new players that they want to come and hopefully together we can build something good.”

De Gea's current deal at Manchester United runs till June 2023, and he has made 487 appearances for the club thus far.

