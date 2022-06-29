22-year-old defender chooses to join Manchester United over Lyon - Reports

Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia has decided to join Manchester United instead of Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, according to French outlet L'Equipe.

That comes as a massive blow for Lyon, who have been working towards the deal for many days. However, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United swooped in at the last minute to hijack the deal from Lyon.

The Red Devils have offered €15 million in guaranteed transfer fees, with another €2 million in add-ons.

The arrival of a giant like Manchester United eventually made Malacia change his decision. According to the aforementioned source, the 22-year-old has informed Lyon regarding his decision to move to the Premier League this summer.

According to reports, Lyon made one final attempt by raising the offer for Malacia by another €1 million. However, their efforts were in vain, as the 22-year-old full-back looks set to move to Old Trafford.

L'Equipe stated that there is a possibility that Malacia's representatives used Lyon as bait to trigger United's interest in their client. Malaci, however, had agreed to Lyon's terms before reversing on his decision in the last few hours.

Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen has also confirmed that the Red Devils tried to hijack the deal to sign Malacia. He was quoted as saying the following (via L'Equipe):

"The agreement is there. We now await Tyrell. If he says yes then a move to United is imminent."

It's worth mentioning that Malacia has the same agents as Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who is also close to completing his move to Old Trafford.

Malacia had a good season with Feyenoord last time around. The 22-year-old Dutchman made 50 appearances for the Rotterdam-based club, contributing a goal and five assists across competitions.

Manchester United linked with number of players this summer

As things stand, United have not signed a single player in the summer transfer window. However, that will soon change, as De Jong and Malacia look close to completing their moves.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of players this time around as Erik ten Hag plans a squad rebuild. According to Sky Sports, United have been linked with the likes of Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.

Both Antony and Lisandro Martinez were regular starters under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. The Dutch tactician wants to bring in a number of players he trusts to help the Red Devils have a better season next time around.

