23-year-old Barcelona star to sign contract extension till 2026 by end of week - Reports

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is set to put pen to paper on a new deal that would keep him at the Camp Nou till 2026.

There had been speculation over the Uruguayan defender's future at the club, with his current deal expiring next summer. However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Araujo will now remain in Catalonia for a while, as he's on the brink of agreeing a new four-year deal with the club this week.

The defender has been the subject of interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (per Football Espana). Araujo, though, has always been adamant that he wants to remain at the Blaugrana despite protracted contract talks

He said regarding his contract situation (via Metro):

"I am very happy to be here and happy with the support of the club. We are working. This week we have a meeting. I hope it will be resolved soon so that I can continue many years at this club. I am optimistic."

Meanwhile, his manager Xavi has always said that the 23-year-old will remain at the Camp Nou for a while.

Ronald Araujo to be joined by Andreas Christensen in Barcelona's defence

Andreas Christensen (left) is on his way to Barcelona.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have had an agreement with Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen to join them this summer as a free agent.

The Danish defender has been a key player in Thomas Tuchel's team, winning the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup. He has also won the FA Cup (2018) and League Cup (2015) at the club. Christensen has made 160 appearances across competitions for the Blues, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

He could be vying against his current Chelsea teammate Antonio Rudiger for Barcelona in the El Clasico next season. Rudiger is also on his way out of Stamford Bridge, with the German on the brink of agreeing a four-year deal with Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana have had a difficult last few weeks, losing three league games on the bounce. Although their top-four place is all but assured, Aruajo and Christensen would be expected to address a somewhat leaky defence.

