29-year-old PSG star left out of squad for pre-season tour due to uncertain future - Reports

PSG full-back Laywin Kurzawa has been left out of their pre-season squad, possibly due to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The Frenchman joined PSG in 2015 on a €23 million transfer from AS Monaco and has made 153 appearances for the club, lifting 17 trophies and contributing 36 goals.

Kurzawa recently changed his agent, according to Foot Mercato (via Get French Football News), which could fuel his exit speculations. He didn't play a single minute in his team's title-winning Ligue 1 campaign last season, and the change of agent might be linked with his desire to leave.

Kurzawa is under contract with the Parisians till 2024 and takes home a staggering €500,000 per month in wages. However, PSG chief Nasser Khelaifi is keen to expunge the deadwood from the squad, especially those who command an expensive salary but spend more time on the bench.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 7 or 8 PSG players will not be invited to the pre-season tour in Japan, including Layvin Kurzawa.



(Source: 7 or 8 PSG players will not be invited to the pre-season tour in Japan, including Layvin Kurzawa.(Source: @Santi_J_FM 🚨 7 or 8 PSG players will not be invited to the pre-season tour in Japan, including Layvin Kurzawa. ❌ (Source: @Santi_J_FM) https://t.co/shRpI2w0qY

Kurzawa is one such player, and his future appears to have come under question. The 29-year-old's desire to seek regular game time could see him depart from the Parc des Princes this summer, and a few clubs have been linked with him.

French sides Lille and Bordeaux, Premier League's Newcastle United and West Ham, and fallen La Liga giants Barcelona are all rumored to be interested.

He's been excluded from their pre-season tour of Asia, and it's difficult to see him come back from that barring a stunning turn of events. Meanwhile, after a friendly against French side Quevilly-Rouen on July 15, the Parisians fly to Japan to play Kawasaki Frontale, Urawa Red Diamonds and Gamba Osaka.

PSG begin new era under Christophe Galtier

After months of rumours, Mauricio Pochettino was finally relieved of his duties three weeks ago, and Christophe Galtier has been brought in as his replacement.

He had led Lille to an incredible Ligue 1 triumph in the 2020-21 season, interrupting PSG's long-held dominion.

GOAL @goal Christophe Galtier is the new manager of PSG Christophe Galtier is the new manager of PSG 🇫🇷 https://t.co/LeAV97e5Fx

Previously, Galtier had led Nice to a fifth-place finish, securing a place in the Europa Conference League playoffs, and a runners-up medal in the Coupe de France.

The 55-year-old has proven credentials and promises big things in Paris, but like his predecessors, his biggest challenge will be the UEFA Champions League.

Some big names have failed to deliver as the Parisian outfit continue their search for a maiden European title. Stacked with an array of superstars, PSG will be once again among the favourites, but can Galtier take them all the way?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far