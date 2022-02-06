4 European giants, including Barcelona and Manchester United, keeping tabs on Bayern Munich superstar - Reports

Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Serge Gnabry's situation at Bayern Munich.

The German winger's contract with the Bundesliga giants is set to expire in the summer of 2023. According to Fichajes.net, Bayern could be open to selling Gnabry in the summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Gnabry rose through the youth ranks at Arsenal before debuting for them in 2012. After failing to become a first-team regular, he joined Werder Bremen in the summer of 2016. He scored 11 goals in 27 appearances in his sole season there.

His impressive performances caught the attention of Bayern Munich, who signed him in the summer of 2017 for €8 million. Gnabry spent the 2017-18 season on loan with Hoffenheim, for whom he scored ten goals in 26 appearances across competitions.

The 26-year-old has now become an integral player for Bayern Munich now. He enjoyed a breakthrough 2019-20 campaign, scoring 23 goals in 46 appearances across competitions, helping Bayern Munich win the continental treble.

Overall, Gnabry has scored 59 goals in 154 games across competitions for Bayern. He has won three Bundesliga, two DFB Pokal and a Champions League title with them. The German has scored 12 goals in 26 games this season. With his contract expiring next summer, many European bigwigs are monitoring him.

Manchester United are bracing themselves for the departures of Jesse Lingard, whose contract expires at the end of the season, and Anthony Martial, who is currently on loan at Sevilla. The Red Devils are keen to sign a winger next summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are yet to extend Mohamed Salah's contract, which expires next summer. Jurgen Klopp's side could attempt to sign Gnabry if Salah doesn't extend his contract with the club.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are keen to bolster their attack in the summer. They currently have many fringe players like Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, who they would like to part ways with in the summer.

Elsewhere, Barcelona are bracing themselves for the potential departure of Ousmane Dembele at the end of the season. The Frenchman runs out of contract this summer, and is unlikely to sign an extension. The Spanish giants could look to replace Dembele with Gnabry.

Bayern Munich could tie down Serge Gnabry to ward off interest from potential suitors

Bayern Munich are likely to prioritise the extension of Serge Gnabry's contract. The 26-year-old is one of the club's biggest assets, and is seen as the future of the club.

The Bundesliga giants allowed David Alaba to run down his contract with the club last season. The Austrian joined Real Madrid on a free transfer last summer, and is thriving in the Spanish capital under Carlo Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Niklas Sule hasn't yet agreed a contract extension with the Bavarian giants, and is set to depart the club as a free agent in the summer. Sule is widely considered one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich may not want to tread the same route with Gnabry.

