"€55/60m release clause" - Fabrizio Romano suggests 25-year-old could be target for Manchester United and Chelsea this summer

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United are keen to sign a new defender this summer and view Torres as one of a few options for the centre-back position. The Red Devils could face stiff competition from Chelsea, though.

Torres was key in Villarreal's UEFA Europa League triumph last season, earning a place in Luis Enrique's Spain side for Euro 2020 last summer. He played a key role in their run to the semifinals.

The 25-year-old has continued his impressive form this season, helping Villarreal reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals. His contract expires in the summer of 2024 and reportedly has a €55-60 million release clause.

United are interested in signing the Spaniard, as they have endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign, largely due to their defensive frailties.

Captain Harry Maguire has endured one of the worst seasons of his career. The Red Devils are, therefore, expected to sign a top-quality centre-back to partner Raphael Varane next season.

United are yet to make an offer for Torres, as it would depend on new manager Erik ten Hag's approval and any board changes they may have this summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are bracing themselves for the departure of Antonio Rudiger. The German will leave this summer as a free agent. The Blues will be keen to sign an adequate replacement for the German, who has made nearly 50 appearances this season.

Chelsea are also monitoring Pau.

Pau Torres could prefer move to Chelsea over Manchester United

Pau Torres could prefer a move to Chelsea over Manchester United, who are currently in disarray.

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League table and will not feature in next season's UEFA Champions League. New manager Ten Hag is expected to undertake an extensive rebuild. So United may not immediately challenge for a top-four place or contend for silverware.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are third in the league table and have reached the FA Cup final. The Blues have one of the best managers in world football in Thomas Tuchel. He has led them to five finals since arriving in January 2021.

The Blues were recently purchased by a Todd Boehly-led consortium. They are expected to help Tuchel bolster his squad to challenge for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League next season.

