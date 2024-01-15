A top-class forward like Harry Kane and more: Manchester United reportedly set 4 transfer priorities after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority takeover

Manchester United have reportedly set four transfer priorities for the ongoing January transfer window following the minority takeover by Sir Jim Racliffe's INEOS group last year.

The Red Devils have had an up and down campaign, especially in the Premier League, where they are seventh in the standings after 21 games, 13 points off leaders Liverpool, having played a game more.

Erik ten Hag's side led twice against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (January 14) before settling for a share of the spoils in a four-goal thriller. Scott McTominay missed a potential stoppage time winner from close range by heading over.

As per UtdDistrict, the Red Devils have chalked out their priorities in the ongoing transfer window: a top-class forward like Harry Kane, a No. 8, a centre-back and a right-back.

The report, though, doesn't mention the players being targetted for the four aforementioned roles.

Ten Hag's side are only alive in two competitions, following their ouster from European football for the season by finishing fourth in their UEFA Champions League group.

They also lost early in the EFL Cup but crossed their third-round hurdle in the FA Cup, which is their only realistic hope of silverware this season.

Manchester United manager shares team plans for winter break

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed his team's plans for the winter break following the Spurs draw at the weekend.

The Red Devils will next be in action against Newport County or Eastleigh on January 28 in the FA Cup fourth round, while their next league fixture, at Wolverhampton Wanderers, is on February 1.

The Dutchman said that there's a mix of players recently returning to training after injury layoffs, while others have played many games in 2023. Ten Hag told the club's website:

“There are players just returning who need training. They need hard work to get fitter and to get closer to the team. But there are others who played so many games in 2023 who need a break. They need some refreshment and energy.

“Next week, we come together, and from that point on, we have to go from game to game, from battle to battle, get energy and have the right attitude, as today, and see where we end.”

Manchester United are unbeaten in 2024, having won 2-0 at Wigan Athletic in their FA Cup opener before drawing 2-2 at home to Spurs in the league at the weekend.