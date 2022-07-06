"Absolutely no contact" - Journalist suggests Chelsea aren't interested in signing 23-year-old midfielder

English journalist Ben Jacobs has said that Chelsea's reported interest in Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes is nothing more than a rumour. The Blues are to eager to sign Brazilian and could make a move for the 23-year-old in the coming weeks (A Bola via Sports Witness).

Nunes joined Sporting from Estoril in January 2019. In 99 appearances for them, he has scored seven goals and won a Primeira Liga and two Taca da Liga titles. Chelsea could be in the market for a midfielder this summer, as Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have entered the final year of their contracts and are on the wrong side of 30.

Chelsea will need adequate replacements for the duo in the near future. Nunes has been linked with the west London club in recent weeks, but Jacobs has said that the Premier League giants have had no contact with the player's agent.

"Told Matheus Nunes to #CFC is little more than rumour at this point. Agent has received absolutely no contact and is unaware of any imminent proposal," tweeted Ben Jacobs.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Told Matheus Nunes to #CFC is little more than rumour at this point. Agent has received absolutely no contact and is unaware of any imminent proposal Told Matheus Nunes to #CFC is little more than rumour at this point. Agent has received absolutely no contact and is unaware of any imminent proposal

As per The Metro, Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has revealed that staying at Stamford Bridge in the midfielder's priority. Santos also said that he could begin negotiations over a contract extension for his client in September.

Chelsea likely to promote youth academy products rather than sign new midfielder

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

The Blues are expected to make many reinforcement to their squad this summer. as they are likely to receive a sizeable transfer budget from new owner Todd Boehly (as per SI). They could prioritise a couple of top defenders to replace the departed duo of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Thomas Tuchel's side could also sign a world-class striker to replace Romelu Lukaku, who has rejoined Inter Milan on a season-long loan. The west London club are unlikely to sign a new midfielder but could opt to promote their youth academy products. Ruben Loftus-Cheek became a key member of Tuchel's side last season and is expected to have a prominent role next season.

Conor Gallagher was highly impressive during his loan spell with Crystal Palace last season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 34 Premier League games. The England international has returned to Chelsea and is expected to get some game time next season.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



Another excellent Cobham talent shining. Thomas Tuchel has reportedly assured Conor Gallagher that he will have the opportunity to be an important player for Chelsea next season…Another excellent Cobham talent shining. Thomas Tuchel has reportedly assured Conor Gallagher that he will have the opportunity to be an important player for Chelsea next season…Another excellent Cobham talent shining. 🌟 https://t.co/7S7AlEiWse

Billy Gilmour has also returned after a disappointing loan spell with Norwich City last season. The Blues could retain the Scotland international as cover to N'Golo Kante.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far