AC Milan interested in signing Liverpool star in summer - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita in the summer.

The Guinean has struggled with injuries and poor form, making just 11 appearances across competitions this season. His contract with the Reds expires in the summer, and he's likely to leave the club.

Keita has become eligible to negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January. As per The Mirror, AC Milan are looking to bring the midfielder to the San Siro in the summer.

The Guinea international could become the second player to join the Rossoneri from Liverpool on a Bosman transfer in as many seasons. The reigning Serie A champions brought in striker Divock Origi last summer. The Belgian has contributed two goals and an assist in 20 appearances across competitions.

Keita, meanwhile, joined the 2019-20 Premier League winners from RB Leipzig for a then-club-record fee of £51.6 million. However, he has failed to justify his price tag in his 127 appearances for the club, registering 11 goals and seven assists.

Liverpool are looking for a midfield overhaul in the summer, with the likes of Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner failing to make an impact. All three players are likely to leave, with their contracts expiring as well.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes.

Jurgen Klopp highlights Jordan Henderson's importance to Liverpool

Reds captain Jordan Henderson has lost his starting spot in recent games, with manager Jurgen Klopp preferring Keita over him.

However, the German manager has highlighted the English midfielder's importance to the club, saying (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"I don’t understand now why we talk about one player. I mean it: Hendo, I hope everybody knows how much I respect him and stuff like that. Hendo is not our problem – never was and never will be. When he is ready, good shape and the rest, he played probably 98 per cent of the games we had."

Klopp added:

"Now he didn’t start for two or three games; he came on, all these kind of things. He played all these games because he is a very, very, very important player for us. That’s the only reason; there is no other reason for it. When he is not playing, then you miss that, that’s how it is. Yes, he’s very important."

Liverpool will next host Merseyside rivals Everton in the Premier League on Monday (February 13) night.

