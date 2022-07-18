AC Milan plotting loan plus option to buy deal for Barcelona outcast - Reports

AC Milan are interested in buying Miralem Pjanic on loan from Barcelona, according to Spanish news outlet Fichajes.

The Bosnian midfielder has returned to the Camp Nou following a season-long loan from Besiktas, but manager Xavi doesn't see him in his plans. That has put his future under question again, and Pjanic could spend another year away from Catalonia, but his next destination could be decided soon.

Milan are interested in bringing the 32-year-old back to Serie A on loan, with the option of making the move permanent.

— @mundodeportivo Pjanic is delighted with the relationship he has with Xavi. He is aware of his situation, and knows that he could end up leaving Barcelona, but says he is happy with the methods and his relationship with Xavi and would love to have a chance at Barça. Pjanic is delighted with the relationship he has with Xavi. He is aware of his situation, and knows that he could end up leaving Barcelona, but says he is happy with the methods and his relationship with Xavi and would love to have a chance at Barça.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/j91DQzRB8p

However, the biggest stumbling block is Pjanic's staggering wages, as the player draws €16 million per season, something the Rossoneri could struggle to meet.

Despite doubts about his future, the Bosnian international has been included in Barcelona's squad for their pre-season tour of the United States. He came off the bench in their 1-1 draw with Olot last week and could be under the microscope of the coaching staff in their forthcoming friendly games.

The Blaugrana will play four games there - against Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus and New York Red Bulls - before a Joan Gamper Trophy clash with Club America at the Camp Nou.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ ) Xavi wants to give another opportunity to Miralem Pjanic to prove himself during this pre-season, hence why he was called up for the US Tour. #FCB 🤝 ) Xavi wants to give another opportunity to Miralem Pjanic to prove himself during this pre-season, hence why he was called up for the US Tour. @CatalunyaRadio (🌕) Xavi wants to give another opportunity to Miralem Pjanic to prove himself during this pre-season, hence why he was called up for the US Tour. @CatalunyaRadio #FCB 🤝🇧🇦 https://t.co/ZyuJ1ET3O8

Pjanic could still turn things around and revive his Barcelona career by performing in these games. His experience is something Xavi could bank on should other players leave. However, his expensive salary could become an issue, as the Blaugrana are in poor financial shape and want to reduce their wage bill.

Miralem Pjanic originally signed for them in 2020 from Juventus on a €60 million transfer (that saw Arthur go the other way). However, he has struggled to establish himself in the starting XI, making only 19 top-flight appearances.

He was loaned out to Turkish side Besiktas last season, where the former AS Roma star once again failed to capture his best form.

Barcelona make promising new signings

In terms of new signings, Barcelona have made five thus far - Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Raphinha and Pablo Torre.

On paper, the Blaugrana could've hardly done better, raising expectations for the new season ahead. It's been a rough last few seasons for the club, who've witnessed spectacular implosion both on and off the field.

Xavi showed signs of revival last season, and with new, talented players added to his squad, it'll be interesting to see how Barcelona fare on all fronts next campaign.

