"After the storm, the sun will come out" – Mauricio Pochettino reacts to talk of Lionel Messi being unhappy with PSG tactics

Many reports have highlighted a divide in the PSG dressing room and summer signing Lionel Messi reportedly unhappy over tactics. The star apparently feels manager Mauricio Pochettino is too rigid ,and doesn't play to the strengths of his players. As reported, Messi also doesn't believe in the ability of his current boss to lead the team to a successful season.

PSG remain at the top of Ligue 1. But Pochettino hasn't been able to find the right balance for his star-studded squad, especially with his front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The club may have had a brilliant transfer window in the summer, but PSG have failed to set the stage on fire this season.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi did everything but score against Lens 😔



5 Shots

2 Chances created

1 Hit woodwork

Their most recent draws against Lens and Nice have only put Pochettino under more fire to do better. PSG have only won two of their five games in the Champions League this season, and their shoddy performances could be caused by a disgruntled dressing room.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😬 Leo Messi has scored one goal from 30 attempts in Ligue 1 this season 😬 Leo Messi has scored one goal from 30 attempts in Ligue 1 this season

With the Parisians facing Club Brugge in their last group stage game tonight, Pochettino responded to reports about Messi's unhappiness and reports about a rift the dressing room. The former Tottenham manager discussed the situation at the club, and noted that he has the support of the club, saying:

"I’m feeling good; I’m calm; I am working in an organisation which is aware of the work we are putting in. I’m feeling the club’s support. I’m calm because I know the process we’ve set out on. You have what’s happening on the pitch, but also internally, in the adaptation, communication, and the fact that links are being created."

"We know that in a club like PSG, on which the light shines very brightly, rumours are part of our life. In the middle of these storms, we will never stray away from our ideas. Because we know that after the storm, the sun will come out. And then we’ll be able to make those who love the club benefit from our work."

Lionel Messi is suffering from the cold weather in France - Luis Suarez on PSG star's struggles

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Luis Suarez has said that Lionel Messi has had difficulties adapting to the cold weather in France,

According to the Atletico Madrid striker, Messi doesn't enjoy playing in cold conditions, something he'll need to adapt to. Suarez said about the seven-time Ballon d'Or in this regard:

"We talk every day; we always try to avoid expectations because we are players, and we know how we have to act in those moments; we talk about the games, about the family. He told me that when he is playing in the cold, he suffers a lot and with the snow. You have to get used to what the cold weather there is like."

Messi has scored just once in nine Ligue 1 games, but has netted thrice in four games in the UEFA Champions League.

