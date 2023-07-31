Al-Ahli pushing to sign €30m-rated Manchester United target: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly facing some tough competition for Sofyan Amrabat, as Al Ahli have entered the race. The Red Devils were confident of agreeing a deal with Fiorentina but now need to beat the Saudi Arabian side for the Moroccan midfielder.

As per L'Equipe, Al Ahli have launched a bid for Amrabat. The midfielder is open to joining the Saudi Arabian side and could finalise the deal soon. Fiorentina were initially demanding €35 million for the midfielder. However, they have lowered the price to €30 million and got an offer from the Saudi Arabian side.

Manchester United are still trying to raise funds for the transfer. The delay in making the first move for the Morocco star has seen them lose the lead in the race for Amrabat.

Al Ahli have signed Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy and Allan Saint-Maximin this summer. They're looking to get the 26-year-old midfielder amid reports of interest from PSG and Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United keen on signing Sofyan Amrabat

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Manchester United are keen on signing Sofyan Amrabat. He reported that the Red Devils have been plotting a move for the midfielder after securing a deal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

"So, it is true that a defensive midfielder is a possibility in terms of the position that Manchester United may look to strengthen next, should they get Rasmus Hojlund over the line and Sofyan Amrabat is on the list.

"But I'm still not aware, despite the reports, of any bid or anything imminent on the Amrabat front. So, it's fair to say that the player is there and has been discussed by Manchester United, but I don't actually think that it's as far along or as focused as perhaps being reported by others."

Louis Saha told Betfred that Amrabat would be the ideal player for the Red Devils this season. He added that the Moroccan star wouldgive Erik ten Hag's side the engery they need:

"Amrabat is a player that I really like, and he's got a great intensity level that I don't believe is matched. It would be exciting to see him at Man Utd, and he would improve the overall balance of the squad. We need legs. We need energy, and we need strength that can help us upset teams."

Barcelona were also interested in Amrabat, as per Marca. However, the Blaugrana could not register a bid due to their struggling finances.