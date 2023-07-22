Al-Hilal hold talks to sign England superstar in shock transfer swoop: Reports

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal could make a stunning transfer swoop for Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane, according to reports.

Kane's future at the club is uncertain, with the player been linked with Bayern Munich, among others. However, the Bundesliga champions have had two bids rejected for him.

Manchester United were thought to be in the running for his signature before the Bavarians entered the fray, but Tottenham's staggering asking price might have put them off. Spurs value the striker at £100 million. Now, there's a new team in the mix.

Al Hilal, which plies its trade in the Saudi Pro League, have expressed interest in the 29-year-old. According to Sky Sports (via Daily Mail), the club has even held talks with an intermediary to discuss the possibility of a transfer for Kane.

The Blue Waves have signed a few players from Europe this summer. Kalidou Koulibaly arrived on a £33 million transfer from Chelsea, while a £47 million outlay was made to snap up Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton. Serbian star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was signed for £34 million from Lazio.

Kane, meanwhile, is in the Asia-Pacific, in pre-season with Tottenham, with talks about his future set to resume once he returns to London.

England's all-time top scorer should veto Saudi Arabia move to pursue titles in Europe

For all his incredible goalscoring feats with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, England's all-time top scorer is yet to win a title for club or country. He turns 30 next week, and isn't getting any younger. Time's running out for him to win silverware.

Considering the same, leaving Europe won't be the most ideal decision. Just imagine, one of the best English players ending his career in the major leagues without winning a single trophy. Wouldn't that be a real tragedy?

In Saudi Arabia, he might as well pick up a few silverware, but it won't really contribute towards bulding his legacy. What if he guides a side like Bayern Munich to a Champions League with a crucial goal in the final? That's something that will cement his place in the history books.

Given the stream of players trading European football for the lesser lights of the Saudi top flight (but fatter pay cheques), it will be tempting for anybody to jump ships. For a player of Kane's ilk, though, the England captain should resist the temptation, as he has unfinished business in Europe.