Al Hilal keen on signing Manchester City star this summer – Reports

Al Hilal are reportedly interested in roping in Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes in the final two weeks of the ongoing transfer window.

The Saudi Pro League giants are in the process of adding proven players to their squad. They have dished out around £230 million to sign five stars this summer, namely Neymar Jr., Malcom, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to El Chiringuito reporter Jose Alvarez Haya, Al Hilal have expressed an interest in luring Ederson away from the Etihad this month. They're keen to offer the five-time Premier League winner a lucrative deal to convince him about a move to Saudi Arabia.

Ederson, whose current contract expires in 2026, could prove to be a great signing for Al Hilal. He would replace Mohammed Al-Owais as their number one. However, the Brazilian is unlikely to seal a move away from Manchester City, as he's still in the peak of his shot-stopping powers.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old is also considered a crucial first-team cog in the Cityzens' build-up play owing to his brilliant sweeping prowess. Meanwhile, Al Hilal are also close to signing Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou shortly. They have reached an agreement to rope in the Moroccan for £18 million, as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

If Al-Za'eem sign Bounou in the coming days, a potential transfer for Ederson would turn more unlikely. However, it's still unknown whether the Saudi outfit have agreed personal terms with Bounou.

Ederson has registered a staggering 140 shutouts and conceded 223 goals in 290 appearances across competitions for City. He has helped them win 14 trophies, including a UEFA Champions League, since arriving from Benfica for £35 million in 2018.

Manchester City to sell Aymeric Laporte to Al-Nassr

According to The Athletic, Manchester City have accepted a transfer offer from Al-Nassr over a potential transfer for Aymeric Laporte. They're expected to complete formalities for the sale sooon.

Laporte, 29, could opt to move to Cristiano Ronaldo's outfit, as he's in the final two years of his contract at the Etihad. He could get to play with Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic at Al-Nassr.

Meanwhile, City have good squad depth in their defensive department. They have Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and Taylor Hardwood-Bellis as their centre-back options.