Al Hilal offering lucrative €15 million per year contract to Barcelona superstar - Reports

According to AS, Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are offering Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets a massive €15 million per year contract. The Spaniard recently announced that he would leave the Blaugrana at the end of the season.

Busquets will bring an end to his illustrious stint at Barca. He's yet to confirm anything about his future club. Al-Hilal could be one of his potential destinations. The Barcelona captain is not the only superstar player Al-Za'eeem are interested in.

According to the Editor-in-chief of the Spanish daily MARCA, Al-Hilal are also interested in Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. In a recent programme on SBC, Diaz said:

"Al-Hilal will win the services of the trio Messi, Di Maria, Busquets. Messi, Di Maria, Busquets, Jordi Alba and Iniesta are coming to the Saudi League.”

Busquets has been a bonafide legend for Barca since making his debut for the senior team in 2008. The legendary midfielder has made 721 appearances for the Blaugrana across competitions. He has won 32 trophies, with the club, including three UEFA Champions League and nine La Liga titles.

Barcelona manager Xavi hails outgoing Sergi Busquets and Jordi Alba

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba leaving Barcelona will be a difficult moment for Xavi. The current manager used to be teammates with the duo and played many games together.

Both Alba and Busquets reached legendary status with their performances for the Blaugrana. Their departure will be an emotional moment. Speaking about the two players leaving, Xavi said (via Barca Blaugranes);

"It’s not been easy to find motivation after winning La Liga, but tomorrow we have to say goodbye to the Camp Nou, which has had many years of history, and say farewell to Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. It is extra motivation."

The legendary midfielder also added that managing friends can be difficult at times:

"It is difficult to manage friends, people with whom I have shared many things. It is difficult to define the extent to which friendship and professionalism are. It happened to me with Pique and Alves and now with Busquets and Alba."

The departure of the two legendary players could also mark the start of a new era at the Camp Nou. Alejandro Balde is expected to be the left-back for the foreseeable future. Whether Barcelona sign a Busquets replacement remains to be seen, though.

Poll : 0 votes