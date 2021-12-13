Alexis Sanchez could seal Barcelona return in January as Inter Milan identify replacement - Reports

According to reports making the rounds, Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez could rejoin Barcelona this January. Milan-based Corriere della Sera has claimed that the Chilean’s services are sought by the Blaugrana. The newspaper also handpicked Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori as Sanchez’s replacement at Inter.

Sanchez has never really settled at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, and is currently unhappy about his limited playing time. If these reports are to be believed, the Chilean could now have the opportunity to return to Barcelona - where he once played his best football - in January.

Inter Milan are not expected to fight to keep hold of the 32-year-old. That’s because Sanchez has never recovered his sparkle since his deadline-day move to Manchester United in 2018.

With Sanchez’s departure set to save the Italian club €7 million in wages, the Nerrazurri could be more than open for a deal for a player with little output.

Finding a destination could prove a bit tricky for the star, considering his high wages, though. It could even be more difficult considering his underwhelming output of 14 goals and 16 assists in his three years at Inter Milan.

Whether Barcelona have the financial ability to make the transfer is yet to be seen, as the Spanish giants are currently in financial distress. The Blaugrana have also not offered any comment on their potential bid to bring Alexis Sanchez back to the Camp Nou.

Simone Inzaghi reveals reason for starting Barcelona-target Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez picked up only his second start of the campaign for Inter this weekend against Cagliari. He scored a goal, and contributed an assist in the Nerrazurri’s 4-0 win at home.

The potential Barcelona target has struggled with injury problems and inconsistency, though, which has led to reduced playing time this season.

Internazionale boss Simone Inzaghi will be pleased with his decision to start the former Barcelona star, as Sanchez added his name to the scoresheet. Before the game, Inzaghi explained his reason for starting Alexis Sanchez, noting that rotations need to be made, saying:

“These are assessments that I have to make. This is the seventh game in a very few days, I can rotate some players even if not too many, based on availability. I think this is an important moment in the season. We are reaching the end of the first round."

