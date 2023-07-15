Alphonso Davies makes decision on Bayern Munich future amid Real Madrid interest – Reports

Alphonso Davies is reportedly keen to remain at Bayern Munich next season amid increasing interest from Real Madrid this summer.

Davies, 22, has established himself as a first-team starter for the Bavarians since arriving from his boyhood team Vancouver Whitecaps for €14 million in 2018. He has helped Thomas Tuchel's outfit win 13 trophies, including five back-to-back Bundesliga titles.

An offensive-minded left-back, the 39-cap Canada international has been reported to secure a permanent exit from Bayern Munich recently. With the player in the last two years of his contract, Real Madrid have reportedly expressed an interest in signing the player.

According to Sport Bild, Davies is at a standstill with his club on potential contract renewal talks. He's interested in staying at the Allianz Arena this summer and is expected to make a concrete decision on his future ahead of the start of the new season.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are expected to continue keeping tabs on Davies, as a move in the future is still considered a possibility. They're aiming to snap up the player as a replacement for Ferland Mendy, who has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements.

Mendy, who has a deal till 2025 at Santiago Bernabeu, has been replaced by Eduardo Camavinga as Los Blancos' first-choice left-back since the turn of the year. Nacho Fernandez and David Alaba are also ahead of the Le Havre academy product in the pecking order.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are expected to include summer signing Fran Garcia in their first-team plans next campaign. They facilitated a return for the player from Rayo Vallecano for €5 million earlier this summer.

Real Madrid-linked Alphonso Davies' agent offers honest opinion on client's future

Davies' agent Nick Huoseh told TSN Sports that his client is keen to continue with Bayern Munich:

"He's happy at Bayern. He's won titles, and they're a good club, one of the top clubs in the world. There's not many clubs he can move to. There's only a select few teams that an athlete like him can go to."

Davies, who's renowned for his pace, dribbling and crossing, is likely to face tough competition from summer arrival Raphael Guerreiro at Thomas Tuchel's team next season. He could decide for a fresh challenge at a team like Real Madrid, where he could be an outright starter.

The 2020 UEFA Champions League winner has had eight goals and 25 assists in 153 appearances across competitions for Bayern Munich.