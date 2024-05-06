Arne Slot identifies €60m-rated Portuguese defender as Virgil van Dijk's replacement: Reports

Arne Slot, touted as Liverpool's next manager, is reportedly planning for life after Virgil van Dijk. As per Daily Mail, Slot - who's managing Eredivisie side Feyenoord - has agreed to become the next Reds boss, replacing the outgoing Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp is leaving after nine successful seasons at Anfield, winning every trophy except the UEFA Europa League. With Van Dijk being one of Klopp's biggest signings, it's thought that the Dutchman could also follow Klopp out of the club.

Approaching the final year of his deal, Van Dijk, though, said that he wishes to be a part of the club's transition, saying (as per BBC):

"There will be a big transition and I am part of that. I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus. Like I said I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It's a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say."

Nevertheless, as per Fichajes.net, Goncalo Inacio is being linked with the Reds amid reports of Van Dijk's departure. The Sporting CP man is valued at €60 million, and Slot has apparently identified him as an option should Van Dijk leave.

How has Virgil van Dijk fared at Liverpool?

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has been a colossal presence in the heart of defence for the Reds since his arrival in January 2018.

The 32-year-old is a bonafide leader at the back, is rarely dribbled past and is also a goal threat from set-pieces. In 268 appearances across competitions, Van Dijk has 23 goals and 12 assists for the Reds.

That includes four goals and two assists in 46 games across competitions this season. Klopp's side won the EFL Cup but fell in the quarterfinals in the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

They are barely alive in the Premier League title race, trailing leaders Arsenal by five points with two games to go as the Klopp era at Anfield draws to a close in two weeks.