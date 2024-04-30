Arne Slot targeting £50m-rated Dutch international as first Liverpool signing: Reports 

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot - who's reportedly succeeding outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp - has identified Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as his first signing.

As per the Daily Mail, Slot is set to replace Klopp, with the Reds and Feyenoord agreeing a £9 million compensation package, with personal terms pending. As per Sport Mediaset (via Daily Mail), Slot has his eyes on compatriot Koopmeiners, who's also the subject of interest of Juventus.

Koopmeiners, 26, is in the midst of an impressive campaign for Atalanta, bagging 14 goals and five assists in 43 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - 11 goals and four assists - have come in Serie A - where La Dea are sixth after 33 games.

With Koopmeiners being contracted till 2027, Atalanta have put an asking price of £50 million for the midfielder. The 26-year-old played under Slot at AZ Alkmaar during the 2019-20 season and could be keen for a reunion with his compatriot at Anfield.

It's pertinent to note that Koopmeiners and Co. dumped Klopp's side out of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. A 3-0 first-leg away win did the job for Atalanta, who advanced despite a 1-0 home loss in the return.

The loss meant that the Reds will end the Klopp era without winning the only competition they didn't win under the German.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are all set to end their final season under Jurgen Klopp with only the EFL Cup, having been in contention for an unprecedented quadruple.

Following exits in the FA Cup (Manchester United) and UEFA Europa League (Atalanta) - both in the quarterfinals - the Reds are five points off the Premier League summit with three games remaining.

A damaging run of just one win in five games has seen Klopp's side go all but out of reckoning in the title race. Although they are not mathematically out of it, the Reds need leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City to slip up, which seems unlikely.

Next up, Klopp's side take on Tottenham Hotspur at home in the league on Sunday (May 5). The reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium ended 2-1 in favour of Spurs in September.