Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta 'using his connections' to sign €50m-rated midfielder ahead of Bayern Munich: Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly making use of his 'connections' as he looks to land Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, a Bayern Munich target.

Zubimendi, 25, has four goals and an assist in 41 games across competitions, starting 37 times. He's contracted with Sociedad till 2027, but Bayern, as per SportBILD (via Sport Witness), are hot on his pursuit.

The Bavarians will have a new manager at their helm next season, with Thomas Tuchel set to leave at the end of the current campaign. Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is one of their top targets.

If the former player arrives at the Allianz Arena, a move for Zubimendi could materialise, considering that Alonso worked with his compatriot at Sociedad. However, the aforementioned report adds that the Bavarians are wary of interest from the Gunners, whose boss is 'using his connections,' without elaborating.

Zubimendi, who is valued by Transfermarkt at €50 million, has played his entire senior career at Sociedad, having come up through the ranks. The defensive midfielder has eight goals and nine assists in 184 games across competitions for the side since his first-team debut in the 2018-19 season.

What's next for Arsenal and Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are in the midst of solid campaigns, especially the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side are atop the Premier League with 10 games to go, leading second-placed Liverpool on goal difference, having won eight straight league outings.

Arsenal are coming off a rousing shootout victory at home to Porto in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in midweek to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in 14 years. They next take on Manchester City away in the league on March 31 after the international break.

Meanwhile, Bayern's 12-year Bundesliga domination is set to end, as they trail runaway pacesetters Leverkusen by 10 points with nine games to go. The Bavarians are also into the Champions League last-eight, having seen off Lazio 3-0 following a 1-0 first-leg loss.

Thomas Tuchel's side will next be in action at Darmstadt in the Bundesliga on Saturday (March 16).