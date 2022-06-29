Arsenal and Chelsea to hold talks with sporting director for €50m-rated Brazilian - Reports 

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly in the race to sign Torino defender Gleison Bremer. The two clubs are preparing to hold talks with Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati for the same.

Bremer, 25, is on his way out of Italy after winning the 'Serie A Best Defender' award last season, per The Express. He made 33 league appearances during the 2021-22 campaign, registering three goals and one assist.

The centre-back, who is known for his physical presence and pace, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs this summer. Addressing the transfer rumours involving him, he had earlier told ESPN (via Fabrizio Romano):

"It’s just a matter of time, and then I'm gonna leave Torino. I'm considering some proposals, we’ll see."

According to 90min, Torino club president Urbano Cairo has sent Vagnati to London to find potential suitors for Bremer. The club are hoping to sell the Brazilian for €50 million while his stock is high.

Vagnati is expected to meet with officials from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. All three London clubs are in the market for a centre-back this summer and are currently assessing their options.

While the Gunners have placed a second bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez (via GOAL), Spurs have been linked with Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet (via Sky Sports) and Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni (via Sky Sports).

Chelsea, meanwhile, have identified Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Juventus stalwart Matthijs de Ligt, Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and Manchester City defender Nathan Ake as potential signings this summer (via Fabrizio Romano).

Bremer joined Torino from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in 2018. He netted 13 goals and provided five assists in 110 appearances across competitions for the Italian side.

Chelsea close in on Arsenal target Raphinha

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have beaten their city rivals Arsenal to the signature of in-demand Leeds United forward Raphinha. The club have reached a 'full agreement' with Leeds to sign the player for a reported fee of £60 million.

The Premier League club are also reportedly interested in signing Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. Earlier, Romano reported that the Blues are preparing a second offer for the 27-year-old after their opening bid was turned down by City.

