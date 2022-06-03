Arsenal and Chelsea offered chance to sign 23-year-old attacker with 36 goal contributions this season - Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo and look to convert him into a left-back.

Gakpo, 23, has been in impressive form for PSV this season, bagging 21 goals and 15 assists in 47 appearances across competitions.

His eye-catching performances for the Eredivisie side have seen him linked with Arsenal and Chelsea this summer.

According to Caught Offside, the Gunners are in talks with the Dutch winger over a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy



~ @caughtoffside PSV attacker Cody Gakpo has been offered to Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea.

Interestingly, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is is considering playing Gakpo at left-back, with Kieran Tierney struggling with injury issues that have hampered his progression.

Meanwhile, the Blues are also likely to be tending to a left-back issue of their own, with Marcos Alonso's future at Stamford Bridge uncertain.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Spaniard wants to leave the Blues with a move to Barcelona desired.

Manager Thomas Tuchel will, therefore, be in need of a new left-back, with Ben Chilwell only just returning from injury.

Chelsea have been disappointing from an attacking standpoint, with a lack of goals being an issue throughout their 2021-22 campaign.

Gakpo would also offer the Blues a reliable option on the left-hand side of attack, which has been a problem for them.

The Dutchman has four years left on his current deal, with PSV wanting no less than €30 million for the 23-year-old.

Chelsea or Arsenal for PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo?

Cody Gakpo has flourished for PSV.

A London transfer war could ensue with both Chelsea and Arsenal keen on Cody Gakpo.

The Blues are perhaps better placed to land him, given their UEFA Champions League qualification.

Tuchel's side won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. They lost both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals on penalties and finished third in the Premier League. The holders exited the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals to eventual champions Real Madrid.

His side's main problems have stemmed in attack, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech dissapointing.

Ben Chilwell will make his long-awaited return from injury next season. However, if Marcos Alonso moves on, Gakpo would be a like-for-like replacement.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



18/19: 19 games, 2 goals & 6 assists



19/20: 39 games, 8 goals, & 9 assists



20/21: 29 games, 11 goals & 3 assists



21/22: 47 games, 21 goals & 15 assists



22 years of age. Constant progress. Cody Gakpo for PSV:18/19: 19 games, 2 goals & 6 assists19/20: 39 games, 8 goals, & 9 assists20/21: 29 games, 11 goals & 3 assists21/22: 47 games, 21 goals & 15 assists22 years of age. Constant progress. Cody Gakpo for PSV:☑️18/19: 19 games, 2 goals & 6 assists☑️19/20: 39 games, 8 goals, & 9 assists☑️20/21: 29 games, 11 goals & 3 assists☑️21/22: 47 games, 21 goals & 15 assists22 years of age. Constant progress. https://t.co/2VTbNnizwO

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, meanwhile, ended the campaign in disappointing fashion, missing out on a top-four spot to bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur by two points.

The Gunners have now failed to qualify for the Champions League for the sixth year running, which could impact their summer arrivals.

Gakpo could expect to play more first-team minutes at the Emirates, given the lack of depth at Arteta's disposal.

Kieran Tierney's injury problems and Nuno Tavares' unremarkable debut season could pave the way for the Dutchman to become Arsenal's first-choice left-back.

