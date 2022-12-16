Arsenal could be only club looking to sign 21-year-old forward - Reports

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal may be the only club looking to snap up Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mudryk has caught the eye with his sensational exploits for Shakhtar Donetsk in recent months. The fleet-footed winger has attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe, particularly from the Premier League. However, Romano has said that Arsenal are the only club chasing the Ukraine international's signature.

In his daily briefing for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners are pushing to sign the 21-year-old, but the deal is not at an advanced stage. The transfer expert also added that Everton and Brentford are interested in Mudryk and Brentford were the first club to make a move for the winger.

Romano said:

“At the moment, it’s Arsenal pushing for Mykhaylo Mudryk, but there’s still no advanced negotiation on the fee. Everton and Brentford wanted him in the summer, Brentford were actually first European club to move for Mudryk many months ago, thanks to Lee Dykes who wanted him.”

As reported by The Daily Mail, Shakhtar Donetsk value the wide forward at £85 million and view him as one of the best talents in the game. The Ukrainian has scored ten goals and produced eight assists in 18 games across competitions this season.

The youngster can play on either flank but is more natural on the left. He has been capped eight times for Ukraine so far but is yet to score his first international goal. The 21-year-old is contracted at the Donbass Arena till December 2026, putting Shakhtar in the driver's seat in negotiations.

Arsenal prepared to launch offer for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Arsenal are reportedly looking to launch an offer for Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Gunners previously had a bid of €47 million rejected for the Lazio midfielder. The Serbian playmaker has scored 63 goals and provided 58 assists in 314 games for the Biancocelesti.

afcstuff @afcstuff Arsenal have made ‘important moves’ to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in recent weeks & are already preparing groundwork for a potential offer in June. Lazio are currently asking for between €80m-€100m, but that could drop significantly by €40m-€50m in the summer. [ Arsenal have made ‘important moves’ to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in recent weeks & are already preparing groundwork for a potential offer in June. Lazio are currently asking for between €80m-€100m, but that could drop significantly by €40m-€50m in the summer. [ @relevo 🚨 Arsenal have made ‘important moves’ to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in recent weeks & are already preparing groundwork for a potential offer in June. Lazio are currently asking for between €80m-€100m, but that could drop significantly by €40m-€50m in the summer. [@relevo] https://t.co/NSpTgNzGm8

Lazio are believed to be asking for a whopping €105 million fee to part ways with their midfield general but might have to settle for a lower fee.

With his contract expiring in 2024, the Serbian international's price is set to drop in the near future. Milinkovic-Savic has been on song for Lazio this season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists in 14 Serie A games.

