Arsenal could complete deal for long-term midfield target this summer - Reports

Arsenal could reportedly resume their pursuit of long-term midfield target Houssem Aouar this summer.

The Lyon star has been linked with a move to the north London club in the last few years. According to Calciomercato, Lyon could be open to selling Aouar this summer, as he runs out of contract in 2023. The 23-year-old is unlikely to renew his deal.

Aouar rose through the ranks at Lyon before making his first-team debut in 2016-17. He became a starter in his second season, scoring six goals in 32 Ligue 1 appearances.

He enjoyed a breakout 2017-18 campaign, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 44 appearances. He helped Lyon reach the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League semis and was included in the tournament's Team of the Season.

Aouar's consistent performances for Lyon have caught the attention of many top European clubs. Despite being a key player, Aouar has started just one of Lyon's last six Ligue 1 games, suggesting he could leave this summer.

Arsenal have had a long-standing interest in the 23-year-old. Mikel Arteta's side were heavily linked with a move for Aouar last summer, but a deal failed to materialise.

The Gunners haven't signed a top-quality central midfielder in the last two transfer windows. Aouar's situation at Lyon has caught the attention of the Gunners. Arteta is keen to sign a ball-playing centre midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the centre of the park.

Arteta could sign Aouar for a bargain price this summer. However, Aouar has also received attention from Juventus and Inter Milan.

Arsenal need a striker and midfielder this summer

Arsenal's five-game Premier League winning streak was snapped by Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night. Despite their recent resurgence, the Gunners are not yet at the level of Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Gunners have vastly improved under Arteta. The north London club finished eighth in the league last season but are now in fourth place in the standings. They are one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, albeit with two games in hand.

The Gunners, however, lack quality in midfield and attack. Granit Xhaka does not possess the consistency or quality required at the centre of the park.

The Gunners failed to sign a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left for Barcelona on a free transfer in January. Alexandre Lacazette has been in fine form in recent weeks, bagging a goal and four assists in his last six league games.

The Gunners captain, though, is not a prolific scorer, netting just four league strikes this season. He is also out of contract this summer.

