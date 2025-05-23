Arsenal in concrete talks to sign attacker with €80 million release clause: Reports

Arsenal are in concrete talks to sign Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Slovenian striker is under contract with RB Leipzig until 2029 and reportedly has a €80m release clause.
Sesko has emerged as one of the finest young strikers in Europe. The 21-year-old was also linked with a move to the Emirates last summer, but a transfer failed to materialise.
The Gunners have lived to rue their failure to sign a striker before the start of this season, as they are set to end the campaign without silverware. The north London side are eager to address the position this summer and are eyeing multiple targets.
While the likes of Viktor Gyokeres are also on their radar, Arsenal's interest in Sesko is genuine. Manager Mikel Arteta is apparently a huge fan of the Slovenian and wants him as the focal point of his attack.
The north London side are reportedly in talks with Leipzig regarding a move this summer. Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has reached out to his Leipzig counterpart Marcel Schafer to discuss the matter.
Sesko has scored 21 goals and set up six in 45 games across competitions for the German side this season. He could be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates, with the Brazilian forward currently sidelined with an ACL injury.
Are Arsenal eyeing a move for Rodrygo Goes this summer?
Arsenal are considering a move for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Brazilian's future at Real Madrid is subject to scrutiny, and the Gunners are ready to take advantage.
Rodrygo has registered 14 goals and 10 assists from 51 games across competitions this season for Los Blancos. However, he has lost prominence at the Santiago Bernabeu following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer.
The Gunners believe they have an opportunity to prise him away this year. Arsenal have apparently initiated talks with the player's camp as they aim to get a deal across the line before the new season commences.
However, AS have updated that Rodrygo would prefer to stay and fight for his place at Real Madrid. The 24-year-old is planning to convince incoming manager Xabi Alonso, who's expected to take charge soon. Rodrygo will only leave if he's not guaranteed regular playing time under the new manager.