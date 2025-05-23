Arsenal in concrete talks to sign attacker with €80 million release clause: Reports

Arsenal are in concrete talks to sign Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Slovenian striker is under contract with RB Leipzig until 2029 and reportedly has a €80m release clause.

Ad

Sesko has emerged as one of the finest young strikers in Europe. The 21-year-old was also linked with a move to the Emirates last summer, but a transfer failed to materialise.

The Gunners have lived to rue their failure to sign a striker before the start of this season, as they are set to end the campaign without silverware. The north London side are eager to address the position this summer and are eyeing multiple targets.

Ad

Trending

While the likes of Viktor Gyokeres are also on their radar, Arsenal's interest in Sesko is genuine. Manager Mikel Arteta is apparently a huge fan of the Slovenian and wants him as the focal point of his attack.

The north London side are reportedly in talks with Leipzig regarding a move this summer. Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has reached out to his Leipzig counterpart Marcel Schafer to discuss the matter.

Ad

Sesko has scored 21 goals and set up six in 45 games across competitions for the German side this season. He could be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates, with the Brazilian forward currently sidelined with an ACL injury.

Are Arsenal eyeing a move for Rodrygo Goes this summer?

Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal are considering a move for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Brazilian's future at Real Madrid is subject to scrutiny, and the Gunners are ready to take advantage.

Ad

Rodrygo has registered 14 goals and 10 assists from 51 games across competitions this season for Los Blancos. However, he has lost prominence at the Santiago Bernabeu following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer.

The Gunners believe they have an opportunity to prise him away this year. Arsenal have apparently initiated talks with the player's camp as they aim to get a deal across the line before the new season commences.

However, AS have updated that Rodrygo would prefer to stay and fight for his place at Real Madrid. The 24-year-old is planning to convince incoming manager Xabi Alonso, who's expected to take charge soon. Rodrygo will only leave if he's not guaranteed regular playing time under the new manager.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More