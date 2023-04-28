Arsenal considering summer move for 23-year-old defender valued at around £16 million - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in snapping up Dinamo Zagreb star Josip Sutalo this summer.

Sutalo, 23, has established himself as a crucial starter for the Modri since returning from NK Istra on a season-long loan deal in 2021. He has helped his boyhood club win two Prva HNL titles (2020, 2022).

A right-footed defender blessed with marking and anticipation, the six-cap Croatia international represented his national side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He started one game, helping his team finish third in the tournament.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are keen to add Sutalo to their squad ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. The Emirates top-brass has identified the defender as an affordable and promising rotational option.

Sutalo, who's contracted till 2028 at the Maksimir Stadium, could provide competition for places to the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Due to his physical attributes and ball-playing ability, he could also step in as a makeshift right-back over Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Dinamo Zagreb are prepared to enter negotiations for their academy graduate for around £16 million. However, the player's stock could increase if he wins his third domestic title this season.

Sutalo has scored six goals and laid out four assists in 76 games across competitions for his club.

Mikael Silvestre urges Arsenal to snap up Thomas Partey 'upgrade'

Speaking to bettingexpert, former Arsenal star Mikael Silvestre has urged the Gunners to sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice as an upgrade over Thomas Partey this summer:

"I think Thomas Partey has been excellent this season, and he has played his best football for Arsenal. So, I expect him to respond and go back to his best after a few bad games. But obviously, every top club needs competition, and Declan Rice, with all the respect for Thomas Partey, would be quite an upgrade, for sure."

Rice, 24, has emerged as one of the best holding midfielders in the game in the last three seasons. With his Hammers contract expiring in 2024, he has popped up on the radars of Arsenal and Chelsea recently.

A tireless presence at the centre of the park, the 41-cap England international was speculated to secure a winter transfer to the Emirates this season, which didn't happen. However, the Gunners are likely to renew their interest in the £100 million-rated star this summer ahead of their UEFA Champions League action next season.

