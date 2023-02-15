Arsenal dealt massive blow as star player to miss top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City - Reports

Arsenal star Thomas Partey is set to miss the top-of-the-table Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Emirates on Wednesday (February 15). The Gunners lead City by three points and have a game in hand, so the outcome of the contest could have a huge bearing on the title race.

Partey has been a reliable player for Mikel Arteta's team this campaign. The Ghanaian midfielder has made 23 appearances this campaign, starting 19. Partey's role is immense in the team's defensive play as well. as he often breaks up the opposition's plays.

The 29-year-old reportedly has a muscular issue. While his injury is not a serious one, he will have to sit out the clash against the Cityzens.

With Partey absent and Albert Sami Lokonga loaned out, it will be interesting to see who Arteta chooses to partner alongside Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard in the middle of the park.

Arsenal have 51 points from 21 games but are winless in their last two. An away loss to Everton was followed by a home draw against Brentford. City, meanwhile, have 48 points from 22 games. Pep Guardiola's team earned a 3-1 win against Aston Villa in their latest Premier League game at the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta says home support will give Arsenal advantage over Manchester City

Ahead of the showdown against Manchester City, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made a bullish claim, saying that the Gunners will play with 15 men due to the team's incredible home support. The Spanish coach told the media (via the Gunners' website):

“We’ll play with 15 players tomorrow! They are so into it with every single ball and giving us energy and support, and basically everything they have been doing. Let’s enjoy it, a beautiful night on a really special day. The atmosphere we are generating at the Emirates is incredible. The players are talking about it, and it makes it very special to be part of it."

The north Londoners, though, have lost their last ten Premier League gamesagainst the Cityzens. That will need to change if they hope to stay ahead in what's turning out to be a rivetting title race.

