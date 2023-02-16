Arsenal eye potential move to sign Manchester United superstar - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Marcus Rashford's contract situation at Manchester United. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is keen on signing the Englishman should he not agree a new deal at Old Trafford.

A report on Football Insider claims that Arsenal are looking to bolster their attack and see Rashford as one of their best targets. The Gunners want to add more firepower and also balance their squad depth.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal are planning a shock bid for Marcus Rashford.



The striker is currently stalling on signing a new deal.



(Source: Football Insider 247) Arsenal are planning a shock bid for Marcus Rashford.The striker is currently stalling on signing a new deal.(Source: Football Insider 247) 🚨 Arsenal are planning a shock bid for Marcus Rashford.The striker is currently stalling on signing a new deal.(Source: Football Insider 247) https://t.co/cz3F2NjEpI

Manchester United, meanwhile, are yet to agree a new deal with the forward despite starting talks months ago. They triggered a one-year extension clause in December to avoid losing him for free at the end of the season.

Rashford has been in fine form since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has eight goals in his last ten games across competitions for the Red Devils.

Arsenal urged to sign Manchester United striker Rashford

Former Arsenal players have been pushing the Gunners to make a move for Marcus Rashford. They believe that the Englishman would be a good fit and will help improve their attack.

Ray Parlour told talkSPORT earlier this season:

"Marcus Rashford is going through a bit of a bad spell, but he's a top player. I am sure lots of clubs will be enquiring about Marcus Rashford if he was available in the summer. Certainly Arsenal, I would love him to come to Arsenal. That's the position Arsenal need to look at this summer; it's vital for the club. If Rashford's available – and I don't think he would be because United would be mad to sell him – but if he is available then Arsenal would definitely be interested."

Kevin Campbell was also of the same opinion while talking to Football Insider:

"He ticks some really good boxes for Arsenal. On the counter attack, he can be devastating. He undone Arsenal at Old Trafford earlier this season with his speed. Rashford can be devastating on his day; we know that. Manchester United are dithering by the sounds of it. I'm sure Arsenal would go for him if he became available next summer. He is an international player who has played on the big stages. He knows how to get games won. That is what Arsenal lack sometimes."

Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in the January window after losing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea.

Poll : 0 votes