Arsenal given boost as top academy talent to sign contract extension amid exit rumours - Reports

According to journalist David Ornstein, top Arsenal academy talent Ethan Nwaneri has committed his long-term future to the club. The youngster was subject of interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.

Nwaneri has agreed a scholarship contract and a new pro lead when he turns 17, Ornstein reported. He tweeted:

"Ethan Nwaneri has committed future to Arsenal by signing scholarship terms + agreeing pro deal when turns 17. Major interest from other clubs but 16yo never wanted to leave - lifelong #AFC fan & Islington born/bred. Huge boost for Gunners."

The youngster created Premier League history when he made an appearance as a substitute against Brentford in September 2022. The Gunners won the game 3-0. Nwaneri was 15 years and 181 days old at the time, becoming the youngest player to play in the Premier League.

Kai Havertz explains decision to take No. 29 shirt at Arsenal

The Gunners recently secured Kai Havertz's signature from Chelsea for £65 million. Havertz arrives as a UEFA Champions League winner with the Blues and has ample experience in English football, too.

The German will wear the No. 29 jersey during the 2023-24 season. He was asked about his choice of shirt number by the Gunners media in his first interview for the club. Havertz replied (via the Gunners' website):

"I have had it now for many years. I chose it when I became professional in Germany, and since then, it's always given me luck. When I became professional I took it because it has some history with my brother.

"We used to take it always when we played some video games together. I think it's the perfect number!"

Havertz made 139 appearances for the Blues, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists. He often underperformed when deployed as a striker. Whether he can find his form in a deeper role under Mikel Arteta remains to be seen.

