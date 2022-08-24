Arsenal include Tonali in final 3-man midfielder shortlist as Mikel Arteta looks to complete signing - Reports

AC Milan star Sandro Tonali is reportedly on Arsenal's three-man shortlist as the club look to sign a midfielder this summer.

According to the Express, Leicester City's Youri Tielemans and Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo are also on the Gunners' shortlist. Mikel Arteta's side are looking to add more players in what has been a busy summer at the Emirates, with a midfielder among their top priorities.

The north London giants have signed Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Brazilian teenager Marquinhos this summer. Vieira is their only midfield addition, but Zinchenko, who has played at left-back so far, can also operate in the position.

Tielemans has been linked with a move to Arsenal for a while. However, Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha recently confirmed (via Fabrizio Romano) that the Foxes are yet to receive a bid for the player. The Belgian's contract at the King Power Stadium runs out next summer.

"There hasn't been anything concrete or a proposition yet", he said about Arsenal and Man Utd rumours.

Tonali, meanwhile, played a key role for AC Milan during their Scudetto win last season, contributing five goals and three assists in 36 games. The Italian still has four years left in his contract, which could make it difficult for teams to prise him out of Milan. Romano recently reported that Tonali is set to extend his deal till 2027, which could make things all the more difficult for Arsenal.

Lastly, Brighton midfielder Caicedo has made waves following an impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign, building on his consistent displays from last season. He signed for the Seagulls in last year's winter transfer window and still has three years left in his deal.

Arsenal have made rousing start to 2022-23 season

Arsenal are one of only three teams yet to drop a point after three matchdays in Europe's top five leagues this season. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are the other two.

The Gunners kicked off their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. They followed that up with a thrilling 4-2 win against Leicester City in their first home game of the season.

Arteta's men then claimed a comprehensive 3-0 victory away to AFC Bournemouth last weekend. The result took them two points clear at the top of the Premier League standings, as defending champions Manchester City were held to a 3-3 draw by Newcastle United later in the day.

Arsenal will look to extend their winning run when they host Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday (August 27).

