Arsenal interested in January loan move for Juventus star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo. The Gunners are keen to add quality to their midfield during the January transfer window. They are looking to mount a serious challenge for a top-four place in the Premier League and return to the Champions League.

According to Gazetta, Arsenal could sign Melo on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy. Melo rose to prominence during his time with Brazilian club Gremio. He attracted attention from a host of Europe's top clubs before joining Barcelona in a deal worth €30 million in the summer of 2018.

The midfielder endured a less than impressive first season with the La Liga giants. He failed to score a goal and provided just two assists in 44 appearances across competitions.

Melo improved during his second season with Barcelona. He scored four goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances across competitions. Barcelona, though, sent Melo to Juventus as part of a swap deal in 2020 that saw Miralem Pjanic move the other way.

Arthur Melo struggled to adapt to Italian football during his first season with the club. He made just 22 league appearances, scoring no goals.

The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus this season, making just eight appearances across competitions. So he could look for a move away from Juventus in January to rejuvenate his career. One of the clubs interested in his services is Arsenal.

The Gunners could see Alexandre Lacazette leave next summer, while star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at the club is also doubtful. The Gabonese was recently stripped of the club's captaincy, and missed the last two games due to disciplinary reasons.

Arsenal need a statement signing like Juventus star Arthur Melo in January

FC Barcelona vs Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Arsenal spent in excess of £120 million on new signings last summer. The Gunners haven't always spent big in recent years, but backed manager Mikel Arteta handsomely this summer. However, results under the Spaniard have been a mixed bag thus far.

Currently in fourth place in the Premier League table, Arsenal are far from a top-four team in the competition at the moment. The north London club have vastly improved since Arteta has taken over, but are still a few signings away from becoming an elite team.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to sign a top-quality midfielder, and could also be in the market for a new striker in January. Arsenal have expressed an interest in the services of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, and could sign him on loan for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Arsenal have also been linked with moves for Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic and Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

