Rumour: Premier League giants interested in Joe Hart

Liverpool also keeping an eye on Hart.

Joe Hart is currently on loan to Serie A side Torino

What’s the story?

Competition for the signature of Manchester City’s on-loan goalkeeper Joe Hart is heating up as the Daily Mail believe that Arsenal are the latest Premier League club to be interested in the services of the England international.

The Gunners interest in the 29-year-old could have come as a result of Petr Cech’s bad display against Chelsea last week in the Premier League. Hart, who is currently on loan with Italian side Torino FC, is having a splendid time in Serie A.

Manchester City could demand up to £15 million for the Englishman as rivals Liverpool are also amongst the clubs that are reportedly interested in signing Joe Hart.

In case you didn’t know...

Pep Guardiola’s arrival at Manchester City spelt doom for Joe Hart as the Spanish manager immediately made it clear that the England international had no part in his plans for the future. The Spaniard then went on to sign the 33-year-old Chile international goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo for £17 million from Barcelona.

However, things didn’t pan out the way Guardiola and Bravo were hoping for as the former Barcelona man has only managed four clean sheets in 19 appearances in the Premier League this season. Despite Bravo’s disastrous start to his Manchester City career, Guardiola insists that he will remain the first choice for the club.

The heart of the matter

With Joe Hart pretty much at the brink of an exit from Manchester City, the Englishman will be a top target for major Premier League and European clubs. And with that Arsenal, who are wary of the ageing Petr Cech and his ability between the sticks and will look to bring Hart to the Emirates in the summer.

What next?

Things are set to heat up at the Emirates regarding the goalkeeping situation next summer. The 34-year-old Cech took over from Wojciech Szczesny who is currently on loan with AS Roma and will be returning at the end of the season.

Liverpool will stand as the biggest threat for Arsenal if they are to target Joe Hart in the summer as the Merseyside club's two goalkeepers, Simon Mignolet and summer signing, Loris Karius have been less than impressive this season

Sporstkeeda’s take

Joe Hart is undeniably one of the best goalkeepers in world football and Pep Guardiola might come to regret his decision let go of the Englishman. But Arsenal will be looking to take advantage of this situation as they look to replace their veteran goalkeeper, Petr Cech in the summer.