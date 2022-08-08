Arsenal interested in signing 22-year-old Premier League forward - Reports 

According to the Daily Express, Arsenal are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto this summer. They have also been handed a boost, as Wolves have made progress in signing his potential replacement.

Bruno Lage's team have made a bid of over £27 million to sign forward Goncalo Guedes from Valencia. The Portuguese didn't play the La Liga club's 2-1 win over Atalanta on Saturday (August 6).

After the game, manager Gennaro Gattuso said:

“The club told me they’ve received a huge proposal for Guedes from a Premier League club."

Guedes' move to Wolves could open the way for Arsenal to sign the 22-year-old Neto.

The Portuguese, who joined Wolves from Braga in 2019, has played 93 games so far, registering 11 goals and 12 assists.

He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2020-21 campaign, which kept him out for much of last season as well. Neto played just 13 games last season, registering a goal and an assist.

As per Daily Express, the Gunners are looking to bring in a winger this summer after they failed to sign Raphinha, who joined Barcelona. They've kept tabs on Neto for a while and could move for him this summer.

"We are going to try" - Mikel Arteta on whether Arsenal will make more signings this summer

The north London club began their 2022-23 Premier League club in brilliant fashion, beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Friday (August 5).

New signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchencko started, with the latter providing an assist.

Arsenal have also signed winger Marquinhos, midfielder Fabio Vieira and goalkeeper Matt Turner this summer.

When asked if they're looking to make more signings, manager Mikel Arteta said on Sky Sports:

"We are going to try. If we can do them great but now it's work with the players we have, the focus should be with the players we have."

The Gunners have had the second-highest net spend so far this summer, behind Barcelona, at €126 million. Arteta will hope to break into the top four this season.

The north London side will next face Leicester City at the Emirates on Saturday (August 13).

