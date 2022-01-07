Arsenal joined by 2 Premier League clubs in pursuit of £40 million-rated midfielder - Reports

According to reports from Evening Standard, Everton and Newcastle have their sights on Arsenal-target Bruno Guimaraes. The Lyon midfielder has impressed for the Ligue 1 outfit, having started 16 league games this season. Guimaraes also notably won Olympic gold with his home country Brazil last summer.

The Brazilian star has garnered interest from across the continent, but Arsenal have scouted him since he played in Brazil with Athletico Paranaense. The Gunners admire the 24-year-old defensive midfielder, and are likely to bid for him in the ongoing transfer window.

Lyon, though, are uninterested in selling their star midfielder midway through the season, and no bids have been received for Guimaraes yet. However, Arsenal are not alone in the pursuit of the midfielder.

With a high interest in the star, especially from Arsenal and the other English outfits, the Brazilian's value has skyrocketed to £40 million. Lyon are under financial strain, but they can make do without agreeing a deal for Guimaraes in January.

Lyon had bought the Arsenal target from Athletico Paranaense for £17 million in 2020. However, their deal with Athletico Paranaense will also see the Brazilian side make 20% of the proceeds from Guimaraes' transfer.

Arsenal also need a striker

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Arsenal striker and erstwhile captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been frozen out of the first team due to disciplinary reasons.

Since then, Arsenal have fared rather well. Thanks to Alexander Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, Arsenal have won five of their six games. They have scored 20 goals in this period to move to fourth in the Premier League standings.

Since their 3-0 win over Southampton, only Manchester City have taken more points and scored more goals per game than Arsenal in the Premier League.

However, Lacazette's contract expires at the end of the season, while Aubameyang is not slated to return to action anytime soon.

Considering their limited options in attack, Arsenal could look to get a striker this transfer window. If not, the Gunners could delve into their academy for solutions, with the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun also available.

