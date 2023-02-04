Arsenal keen to renew contracts of two star players - Reports 

Arsenal are keen to renew the contracts of two of their best players, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, as per talkSPORT. Having already tied down Gabriel Martinelli with a new long-term deal till 2027, the Gunners are now focused on tying down Saka and Saliba to renewed terms.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly prioritised handing his best players down with new deals at significantly higher wages. TalkSPORT claims that the next two in line to be offered new deals after Martinelli are Saka and Saliba.

The report also claims that Manchester City are sniffing around Saka, who has entered the final 18 months of his deal. Saliba also faces a similar situation, having cemented his place as the first-choice centre-back alongside Gabriel Magalhaes this campaign.

Transfer expert Alex Crook has said:

“Arsenal will step up new contract talks with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba after Gabriel Martinelli committed his future to the club. The Gunners hope to tie England star Saka and France defender Saliba to long-term deals."

He continued:

“Saka has been on the radar of Manchester City, but Arsenal are confident he will stay in north London. Brazilian Martinelli is now signed on until at least the summer of 2027 and has earned himself a hefty pay rise to become one of Arsenal’s top earners.”

Both Saka and Saliba have been exceptional for Arteta's side this season, with the Gunners leading the Premier League with 50 points in 19 games. Saka has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 27 games across competitions, while Saliba has been the cornerstone of Arteta's backline alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Emmanuel Frimpong names 2 current Arsenal players who would've walked into Invincibles team

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has claimed that Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey would walk into the Gunners' legendary 'Invincibles' team of 2003-04.

The Gunners are the only team in Premier League history to win the league title without losing a game and quite naturally boasted top players. Frimpong reckons Zinchenko and Partey would get into the iconic team, saying (via SportBible):

"I think Zinchenko definitely, for me, Ashley Cole was very good, but Zinchenko makes left back look like he is playing in central midfield. I think Zinchenko is an incredible player.

I don’t think Thomas Partey is a better player than Patrick Vieira, but I think Partey would have a shout. He is also playing well and is high on confidence, which is very good. Apart from that, I don’t think so. That team was crazy man, they were just on another level. So those two players have definitely got a shout."

The Gunners lead second-placed Manchester City by five points and have a game in hand as they eye their first Premier League title in nearly two decades.

