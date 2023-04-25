Arsenal keen to sign Portugal international as back-up for Bukayo Saka - Reports

Arsenal have set their sights on Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto to strengthen their winger options for the upcoming season, according to Football Transfers (via Caught Offside). The Gunners are eager to find a solid backup for star player Bukayo Saka, who has played a staggering 42 games across competitions this season.

The North London club's interest in the Portuguese winger isn't new, as The Athletic reported on Arsenal's pursuit of Neto last August. However, the team's heavy summer spending forced them to put the chase on hold.

Neto has faced a challenging season, becoming a regular in the Wolves lineup for the first eight games before an ankle injury in October sidelined him till March. Since his return, he has mostly come off the bench, clocking in only 151 league minutes. Despite his limited pitch time, the Gunners remain keen on bringing the 23-year-old to the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka's pivotal role in Arsenal's success cannot be overstated, so signing Pedro Neto could be a strategic move to alleviate the pressure on the young English talent.

The addition of Neto to the squad could provide much-needed depth and support, ensuring that the Arsenal midfield arsenal remains formidable and ready for the challenges ahead.

Arteta downplays Arsenal's Manchester City clash as title decider

Mikel Arteta is refusing to label the team's upcoming clash against Manchester City on Wednesday as a Premier League title decider. At the press conference ahead of the Etihad clash, he said (via Sky Sports):

"If we win tomorrow night, we haven't won the league, that's for sure. It will shift the percentages a little bit, but with five games left after this, it will still be very tricky. We wanted to close that gap as much as we could, and we're toe-to-toe with them. We knew we had to go to the Etihad. Is it going to define the season? The answer is no."

Both teams are riding high on unbeaten streaks, but the momentum seems to be leaning in City's favour. Recently, Arteta's squad has experienced a series of nail-biting draws that have raised concerns about their ability to handle the pressure during the season's climax.

The Gunners have witnessed their team relinquish 2-0 leads against Liverpool and West Ham, settling for 2-2 draws in each game. Conversely, in a thrilling encounter with Southampton, the Gunners made a dramatic comeback, scoring twice in the final three minutes to secure a 3-3 draw.

