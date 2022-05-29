Arsenal leading race for Ligue 1 midfielder's signature - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. The Gunners are expected to bolster their squad and continue progressing under manager Mikel Arteta.

According to The Sun, Arsenal look set to reignite their interest in a player they have been linked with on several occasions in the past. The Gunners narrowly missed out on a place in next season's Champions League, finishing fifth in the Premier League, two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

They looked good to finish fourth, but two defeats in their last three games put paid to their top-four hopes. Their lack of squad depth and quality in key areas also contributed to their inconsistent performances.

Arteta is likely to prioritise signing a top-quality ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey next season. Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny enjoyed a mini-rennaissance towards the end of the season, but the duo lack the consistency required to take the Gunners to the next level.

Meanwhile, Aouar enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign with Lyon, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 45 appearances across competitions. The Frenchman's contract expires at the end of the season.

According to RMC sport, Lyon are willing to sell Aouar this summer. The midfielder has ben unable to reach an agreement over a contract extension because of wage demands. He is keen to join a club that will give him a chance to play European football and boost his chances of making Didier Deshamps' France squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

The Gunners are leading the race for Aouar's signature but could face competition for the 23-year-old. Liverpool, Real Betis and Real Sociedad are also interested in his services.

Arsenal could drop their interest in Houssem Aouar for Youri Tielemans

Manchester United vs Leicester City - Premier League

Despite leading the race to sign Houssem Aouar, the Gunners could drop their interest in the Frenchman and opt for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian has just over a year remaining on his contract with the Foxes and is reportedly set to leave the club this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist has claimed that the Gunners are interested in the 25-year-old.

Tielemans enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 50 appearances across competitions. His Premier League experience, passing ability, physicality and work rate make him a better option for the Gunners than Aouar.

